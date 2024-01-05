Lionel Messi's Inter Miami keen on signing veteran defender before the start of the MLS season - Reports

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are reportedly interested in signing Argentine defender Victor Cuesta. With the new MLS season approaching, Inter Miami head coach Gerardo Martino is reportedly looking to add Cuesta to his backline, as reported by Esssentially Sports.

Cuesta (35) is a central defender with plenty of experience at the top level having played for clubs like Independiente, Internacional and Botafogo throughout his long career. He has also been capped thrice for Argentina, with all three caps dating back to 2016.

As per the report, Inter Miami are preparing a player exchange offer in order to sign the defender this year. The Herons need a new centre-back after losing Kamal Miller to Portland Timbers and allegedly want Cuesta to fill that void.

The report stated that Inter Miami are prepared to swap midfielder Gergore for Cuesta. The Herons were recently linked with another Argentine defender Marcos Rojo, but the former Manchester United defender allegedly turned it down.

Cuesta has now emerged as the alternative target to Rojo. He made 62 appearances for Botafogo last season, helping them to a fifth-place finish in the league.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, will be looking forward to his first full season with Inter Miami. He has so far scored 11 goals and produced five assists in 14 games for the Herons, and led them to their first-ever trophy - the Leagues Cup.

23-man nominees for FIFPRO World XI released - Inter Miami's Lionel Messi and Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo included

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been included in the 23-man nominee list for FIFPRO's World XI. FIFA and FIFPRO will release the World 11 on Monday, January 15 and have now released a 23-man preliminary list for the same.

Lionel Messi has been named in the list for his good performances in 2023 and his capture of a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or. His football nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo is also on the list, despite being 38 years old.

The Al Nassr forward finished as the highest scorer across the globe for the calendar year of 2023. Ronaldo registered 54 goals for club and country in 59 appearances.

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Ederson (Manchester City), and Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) are the three keepers to be nominated. Among the six defenders nominated, three are from treble winners Manchester City - Ruben Dias, John Stones, and Kyle Walker. They have been named alongside Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Eder Militao, and Antonio Rudiger (both Real Madrid).

Jude Bellingham, Luka Modric and Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and Bernardo Silva (City) and Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona) are the seven midfielders named in the list.

Seven forwards have been named in the list which includes Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo alongside Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad), Erling Haaland (City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Kylian Mbappe (PSG) and Vinicius Junior (Madrid).