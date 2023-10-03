Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami register solid interest in signing Real Madrid star on the verge of leaving club: Reports 

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are reportedly interested in signing Luka Modric next summer. The Croatian is on the verge of leaving Real Madrid as he wants to play regularly.

As per a report by journalist Florian Plettenberg, Inter Miami are looking to open talks with Modric over a move to the MLS. The report comes just a day after former Real Madrid GM Predrag Mijatovic told Cadena SER:

"He received offers from the United States, from many teams and from this one in particular. He already had one from Saudi Arabia but he wanted to stay in Madrid. Messi himself he took a personal interest in the matter. In Croatia a few days ago Modric met Beckham and the two ate together."

Modric and Beckham met in Croatia last month and the photos emerged on social media. Some reports speculated that the meeting was planned but the 38-year-old rebuffed the claims. He said:

"The meeting with David Beckham? I met Beckham and his family by chance. He spent his holidays in Croatia. We met in a restaurant, and it's normal we talked, but only about vacations in Croatia, the pleasure of sailing the Adriatic, the islands, food, our people. Beckham is a great gentleman."

Luka Modric signed a new deal at Real Madrid in the summer after his previous contract expired.

Luka Modric not happy with limited game time at Real Madrid this season: Reports

Luka Modric has reportedly expressed displeasure at his lack of game time this season. The Croatian wants to play regularly and is not interested in warming the bench.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, however, dismissed suggestions that the two are having problems. He said:

"It's quite surprising to me that Modric doesn't have the same role as in the past. He played the first Champions League game and the derby. He didn't play simply because the competition is very high and it can happen that someone is left on the bench. We don't have any problems. I have great respect for him as a player and as a person, but sometimes I have to make decisions that cost a lot, for everyone, and also for me."

Modric has played just 206 minutes in the league for Los Blancos this season. He started the match in the UEFA Champions League against Union Berlin but has not managed to score or assist this season.