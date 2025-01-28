Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate rejected chance to join Pep Guardiola at Manchester City: Reports

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Sergio Busquets has reportedly rejected the chance to join Manchester City in the European winter transfer window. City boss Pep Guardiola was eager to bring in Busquets as a short-term replacement for Rodri.

Manchester City's form this season has been far from their stellar run in the last few seasons. Guardiola's men, who won the last four Premier League titles, stand fourth in the league table with 41 points off 23 games. The dip in form could partly be attributed to defensive midfielder Rodri's season-ending ACL injury in September 2024. The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner was instrumental in the Sky Blues' success but is not expected to return until next season.

According to SPORT, Pep Guardiola approached Sergio Busquets to secure his services as a short-term replacement for Rodri for the remainder of the season. However, Busquets declined the offer to join the Premier League giants despite initially agreeing to the move.

The Spaniard appears to be committed to Inter Miami's project alongside his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi. He joined Inter Miami from Barca in 2023 and won the 2024 Supporters' Shield with the club in his first season. Alongside Lionel Messi, Busquets is keen on winning the MLS Cup with the Herons in 2025.

It is worth noting that Pep Guardiola was Sergio Busquets' first senior-team coach when the Spaniard joined Barcelona's first team in 2008. Under his guidance, the midfielder rose to prominence while being a part of one of the greatest midfield trios in football alongside Xavi and Andres Iniesta.

He made 191 appearances for Barcelona under Pep Guardiola, contributing seven goals and 12 assists.

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne linked with a move to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami: Reports

Kevin de Bruyne - Source: Getty

According to The Mirror, Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami are keen on signing Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgium international is in the final six months of his contract at the Etihad with no reports of an extension.

Starting January 2025, De Bruyne is open to negotiating with other parties about his future. The midfielder has struggled with injuries since the beginning of the 2024-25 season and a potential move to Inter Miami cannot be ruled out.

De Bruyne is known for his exceptional playmaking abilities and his perfect assists have often led Manchester City to glory. If he moves to the MLS outfit, the Belgian could add massive depth to their midfield and combine with Lionel Messi to add more creativity to their gameplay.

However, the Sky Blues superstar has also been linked to a potential move to the Saudi Pro League. According to The Telegraph, Manchester City are also considering offering to one of their sister clubs. One of the clubs owned by the City Group is New York City FC, the rivals of Inter Miami.

