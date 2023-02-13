Lionel Messi's PSG future in doubt as the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is unwilling to sign contract extension: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly been dealt a crushing blow as Lionel Messi is unwilling to commit his immediate future to his club.

Messi, 35, has been at the center of contract talks with the Parisians since the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. With him in the final four months of his current contract, there are alarms about his future.

Operating in a creative role under Parisian boss Christophe Galtier in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign, the diminutive Argentine has found a new lease on life. So far, he has registered 15 goals and 14 assists in 25 games across all competitions for the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

FootballJOE @FootballJOE Luis Campos has confirmed that PSG are in talks with Lionel Messi over a new contract Luis Campos has confirmed that PSG are in talks with Lionel Messi over a new contract https://t.co/RBE82cQkT6

However, according to Foot Mercato, Messi's future at PSG is currently hanging by the balance as the left-footed attacker is leaning towards a fresh start at another club. The Ligue 1 giants are expected to reopen contract discussions with the star after their upcoming UEFA Champions Leagueclash6 clashes against Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich later in March.

Meanwhile, the record seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has remained in touch with Barcelona about a surprise potential reunion in the future.

Should PSG get knocked out of the UEFA Champions League this season, the Argentine could decide to depart the Parc des Princes.

Neymar, on the other hand, is also believed to be on his way out of the Parisians as club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is aiming to begin a new era. The Brazilian forward could be sold this summer, as per the report.

With both the South American attackers in their 30s, PSG could aim to rebuild their project around Kylian Mbappe. Of late, they have been heavily linked with Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, and Bernardo Silva.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Players to register double figures for both goals AND assists in Europe's top 5 leagues this season:



Neymar - 12 goals, 10 assists

Lionel Messi - 10 goals, 10 assists Players to register double figures for both goals AND assists in Europe's top 5 leagues this season:Neymar - 12 goals, 10 assistsLionel Messi - 10 goals, 10 assists ⚽️ Players to register double figures for both goals AND assists in Europe's top 5 leagues this season:🔵🔴 Neymar - 12 goals, 10 assists🔵🔴 Lionel Messi - 10 goals, 10 assists https://t.co/Q6gcakZcBG

PSG ready to spend €75 million on 25-year-old forward if Lionel Messi departs: Reports

According to El Nacional, PSG have identified Manchester United star Marcus Rashford as an ideal replacement for Lionel Messi if the latter opts to depart on a Bosman transfer this summer. Although the priority is to retain the Argentine, the Parisians are willing to spend €75 million on the 51-cap England international ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Rashford, 25, has been in stellar form for Erik ten Hag's side this season, helping his club put up a Premier League title challenge in the process. So far, he has scored 21 goals and laid out eight assists in 34 appearances across all competitions for his boyhood club.

The Parisians, on the other hand, failed to sign Hakim Ziyech, Rayan Cherki, and Malcom during the recently concluded transfer window.

Poll : 0 votes