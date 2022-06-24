Lionel Messi's relationship with Barcelona dressing room has gone 'cold' - Reports

Lionel Messi left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain last summer, and his relationship with the Catalan side has been on a landslide ever since. The Argentine reportedly has no contact with the players at Camp Nou, except for a couple of players.

As per a report in ARA, Messi only speaks to Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets in the Barcelona camp. The Argentine's relationship with the others has 'gone cold,' and there has been no contact between them.

Messi had to leave Barcelona last summer after the club could not renew his contract. He did not enjoy a good season (by his very high standards) at PSG as he managed just six goals in his debut Ligue 1 season.

However, he is determined to turn things around at Parc des Princes and told TYC Sports that he wants to do better next season. Speaking to the Argentine outlet, he said:

"Thinking about me, individually and what happened this year, I think about being able to reverse the situation, about not having the feeling of having changed clubs and that it didn't go well for me. And as you said, I know that this year is going to be different.

I'm already prepared for what's to come, I know the club, I know the city, I'm a little more comfortable with the dressing room, with my teammates and I know it's going to be different."

Gerard Pique 'cried' after Lionel Messi left Barcelona for PSG

Gerard Pique is reportedly among the players Lionel Messi has lost contact with since last summer. With the ARA report naming just Alba and Busquets, it is believed that the PSG star is no longer in touch with the Spanish defender.

In a recent interview, Pique claimed he cried when Messi was forced to leave Camp Nou last summer. He said:

"Messi was Barcelona's best player. I've always said that we had Messi to win titles, but we also had to have a good team. A single player cannot win titles. Lionel Messi is the best player in the history of the game. I cried when Messi left Barcelona. I cried for him. For the career he had at Barça, it would have been great if he had stayed until the end of his career at the club."

Pique and Messi shared the dressing room for over a decade at Barcelona and won multiple trophies together

