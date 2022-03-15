Lionel Messi's response to getting booed by PSG fans revealed - Reports

Lionel Messi is extra motivated and keen to prove Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans wrong after being booed at the weekend, according to RMC Sport. The 34-year-old forward and Brazilian star Neymar were jeered by their own fans during their home game against FC Bordeaux.

The reaction was a result of PSG's exit from the Champions League in the Round of 16 stage at the hands of Real Madrid. The Parisian giants suffered a 3-1 defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu which saw them get knocked out of the tournament early. Both Messi and Neymar had poor outings in Spain, which did not please the fans.

According to the aforementioned source, the jeering did affect Messi. However, the 34-year-old forward is now inspired to prove his doubters wrong and show why he is still a great player for the club.

There have also been rumors reported by Forbes that Lionel Messi is looking to leave PSG at the end of the current season. However, the 34-year-old forward is now determined to stay at the club for another season to make things right following a poor first season.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner signed a two-year deal at the club when he joined them from Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer of 2021. Messi also has the option to extend the deal by another year once his two-year stint ends.

The jeering from the fans did not affect the players in the end. Mauricio Pochettino's side recorded a comfortable 3-0 win over Bordeaux on Sunday. Goals from Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Leandro Paredes were enough for the Parisian outfit to secure all three points in the league.

Lionel Messi has had an underwhelming first season as a PSG player

The footballing fraternity expected more from Lionel Messi when he joined PSG last summer. However, the 34-year-old forward has had an underwhelming first season in France. Messi has so far failed to adapt to his new surroundings in Paris, which is evident from his lack of goal contributions.

As things stand, Messi has scored seven goals and provided 11 assists in 26 appearances for the Parisian giants this season. However, only two of those goals have been scored in Ligue 1. Despite his lack of goals, Messi is currently PSG's highest assist-provider this season.

Lionel Messi did have a purple patch at the start of the new year. Once the forward returned from COVID-19, he had a great run of form. The 34-year-old forward recorded a goal and six assists in five Ligue 1 games in January and February.

