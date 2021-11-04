Lionel Messi’s WhatsApp message to PSG team-mate Neymar in 2019 reveals he predicted Barcelona exit: Reports

Lionel Messi predicted his departure from Barcelona in a WhatsApp message to current PSG team-mate Neymar in 2019, according to France Football.

Lionel Messi swapped Barcelona for PSG this summer in what was one of the biggest transfers in recent history. The 34-year-old's signature was a cause of excitement for those in the French capital. Catalonia, on the other hand, fell silent as one of the greatest footballers of all time left Camp Nou.

Messi had been on Barcelona's books for over two decades. During his time at Camp Nou, the Argentine won countless trophies, both as an individual and as a team. Messi helped Barcelona to ten La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies, while also winning six Ballon d'Or awards for himself.

Many believed Messi would end his career at Barcelona, but that was not to be the case. Messi put an end to his 21-year old association with Blaugrana before joining PSG this summer

It was a transfer that not many saw coming. However, it appears that Messi anticipated his time at Barcelona would come to an end. According to reports, Messi predicted his departure from Barcelona in a WhatsApp text to Neymar in 2019.

"Only together can we win the Champions League. I want you to come back. In two years, I'm leaving, and you'll be alone, you'll take my place," Messi is said to have written PSG team-mate Neymar in a text two years ago.

Neymar swapped Barcelona for PSG in 2017 and it seems Messi missed the Brazilian's presence at Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi joined PSG at the end of his Barcelona deal

Lionel Messi predicted he would leave Barcelona in two years in 2019 and that is exactly what happened. The forward joined PSG on a free transfer from the La Liga club this summer.

Lionel Messi was reportedly keen to sign a fresh contract with Barcelona. However, the club's financial constraints proved to be a major issue. In the end, he had to reluctantly leave Camp Nou.

While leaving Barcelona was hard for Messi, it also gave him the opportunity to re-unite with former team-mate and dear friend Neymar. At PSG, he is also working under the management of fellow countryman Mauricio Pochettino.

PSG are hopeful that Messi, along with the likes of Neymar, Sergio Ramos and Kylian Mbappe, can lead them to the Champions League trophy. This is the one trophy that they have been craving for a while.

