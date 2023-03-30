Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos' monthly wages revealed as PSG duo refuse to entertain idea of taking significant wage cut: Reports

PSG are looking to part ways with Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos this summer as both players are refusing to take wage cuts. The duo collect over €4 million a month in wages, and the Ligue 1 side need to reduce their wage bill to stay within FFP limits.

As per a report in L’Équipe, Messi takes home a whopping €3.375 million per month in wages. The Argentine joined on a free transfer in 2021 and is yet to sign a new deal.

PSG have an option to extend his deal by another season but will need to reduce their wage bill this summer. They were hoping to agree a new contract with the former Barcelona star, but the two sides are reportedly far off in the negotiations.

Ramos has been in top form this season and has been a regular in the starting XI. He too has his contract expiring at the end of the season and is reportedly not in contract talks with the club.

Lionel Messi could be heading back to Barcelona

Gerard Romero has provided an update on Lionel Messi and claimed that the Argentine is willing to take a wage cut to rejoin the Spanish side. The journalist claims the situation is developing well between the two sides and could reach an agreement.

He said on his Twitch channel:

"Leo Messi is ready to take a pay cut and adapt to a salary in accordance with Barça's situation. Laporta must have a face to face talk with him. Leo saw the fans at the Spotify Camp Nou chant his name last Sunday. People from the club who were not in favour of Messi's return have understood that it would be a great financial boost."

Joan Laporta also spoke about letting Messi go and said in 2021:

"Leo Messi wanted to stay at Barcelona, he had an agreement to stay at Barça and we wanted Leo to stay. I want to thank Leo's camp and all people involved in the negotiations. Unfortunately, because of LaLiga rules we can't proceed."

He has since then insisted that it is his aim to bring the forward back to Barcelona and give him the farewell he deserves.

