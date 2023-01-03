Lionel Messi set for face off with Cristiano Ronaldo as PSG superstar likely to play in friendly despite late return after World Cup: Reports

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are set to lock horns and continue their legendary rivalry in a friendly between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and players from Al-Nassr FC and Al-Hilal.

The friendly encounter is set to be played later this month on January 19, per Marca.

The fixture was scheduled to be a part of PSG's mid-season tour of Saudi Arabia last year but was canceled due to COVID-19, per RMC Sport.

Cristiano Ronaldo is in Riyadh, putting the final touches on his blockbuster move to Al-Nassr.

The legendary forward is set to be unveiled as an Al-Nassr player for the first time on Tuesday (January 3).

Ronaldo has become the highest-paid player in world football, as he is set to earn around £173 million-per-year with the Saudi club.

Many fans envisioned that his departure from European football would spell the end of his long-running rivalry with Lionel Messi.

The Argentine great is set to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes until 2024.

He is also just returning from the FIFA World Cup, in which he finally lifted the trophy with Argentina.

However, supporters may get the opportunity to see the two iconic forwards go head-to-head one last time when the friendly fixture arrives.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have met 36 times during their careers, with the Portuguese icon managing 21 goals and one assist.

Meanwhile, Messi has managed 22 goals and 12 assists.

Their feud transcended La Liga and the El Clasico rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronaldo's new boss Rudi Garcia jokes that he wanted Lionel Messi at Al-Nassr

Garcia joked that he wanted FIFA World Cup winner Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to be unveiled as an Al-Nassr player, but he may already be annoyed by comments made by his new manager Garcia.

The French coach was speaking in the aftermath of Al-Nassr's 1-0 win over Al-Khaleej on Saturday (January 31).

Garcia jokingly claimed that he wanted to lure Lionel Messi to Mrsool Park when touching on Ronaldo's arrival (via the Mirror):

"First I wanted to bring Messi from Doha."

The former Lyon boss may need to be careful with his words as Ronaldo reportedly has the power to sack and hire managers as part of his deal.

However, Garcia has since heaped praise on the Portuguese forward and the fact that he is joining the Saudi Pro League.

The Frenchman claims that Ronaldo's arrival is extraordinary for the development of football in Saudi Arabia (via GOAL):

"The signing of a player the size of Cristiano Ronaldo is extraordinary and contributes to the development of Saudi football. We are happy with his arrival. The first goal is to work so he can adapt to our team, to enjoy playing for Al Nassr, and to entertain the fans.”

Al-Nassr are top of the Saudi Pro League on 26 points from 11 games. They haven't won the league title since 2019.

Ronaldo's arrival in the Saudi league may be the catalyst for more star names to arrive and help the development of football in the Middle East.

