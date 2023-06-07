Lionel Messi set to be joined by ex-Barcelona attacker at Inter Miami: Reports 

Lionel Messi will reportedly be joined by his former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez at Inter Miami.

90min reports that Suarez, 36, is heading to DRV PNK Stadium as the MLS side builds on the acquisition of Messi. The Uruguayan striker is currently at Brazilian outfit Gremio with his contract expiring in 2024.

However, there is a release clause in Suarez's contract that has been triggered by both the player and Inter Miami. The veteran forward is a close friend of Lionel Messi's after spending six seasons together at Camp Nou.

The duo were part of the Blaugrana side that won the Champions League, four La Liga titles, and four Copa del Rey trophies. The pair were also part of the Catalan giants' famous 'MSN' frontline alongside Neymar. The deadly trio scored 364 goals and 173 assists for Barcelona in 450 games together.

Suarez left Barcelona in 2020 and Messi was enraged by the La Liga giants' decision at the time. He stated in September of that year (via Reuters):

“You did not deserve for them to throw you out like they did. But the truth is that at this stage nothing surprises me anymore.”

The duo could be joined by another former Blaugrana teammate Sergio Busquets. The aforementioned source reports that the veteran Spaniard is also heading to Inter Miami this summer. He will be a free agent when he leaves Camp Nou at the end of this month.

Suarez has bagged 11 goals and eight assists in 24 games across competitions for Gremio this season. Inter Miami's move for Suarez following their acquisition of Lionel Messi comes with the side sitting bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference.

Lionel Messi plays down claims he, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba agreed to join Inter Miami

Messi claims he doesn't know what lies in his former Barca teammates' futures.

Recent reports have claimed that Lionel Messi could be joined by his former Barca teammates Busquets and Jordi Alba at Inter Miami. The latter will also become a free agent when his contract at Camp Nou expires at the end of June.

However, Messi has played down suggestions that he came to his decision as part of an agreement with his former teammates. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Busquets to Inter Miami? This was a lie, saying I was going to same club as Jordi Alba and Busi. No, we never agreed to join the same club. I made my decision to join Miami and I don't know what they are gonna do."

It does appear that the Herons are willing to build a team around Messi and will do so by targeting his former Barcelona teammates. Suarez and Busquets' arrivals look likely while Alba's next club is still to be determined.

