Lionel Messi set to make acting debut as Argentine superstar signs up for series - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi is reportedly set to make his acting debut in an Argentine series.

According to journalist Roy Nemer, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will feature in the second series of the TV series 'Los Protectores.' The show is based around three footballers representatives, who have gone bankrupt and are in dire need of money.

While they are generally rivals, they unite at this difficult time to manage a superstar.

The first season of the show was an instant hit and is already available to watch on Star+ in Argentina. The second season will premiere on June 25. 'Los Protectores' features Adrian Suar, Andres Parra, and Gustavo Bermudez, among others in lead roles.

Star+ recently released a preview of the first episode of the second season and it features Lionel Messi. The show travels to Paris in the second season for some parts, which perhaps made it easier for the PSG forward to play a part.

It will be fun for fans to see Messi make his acting debut since he has won almost every team trophy and individual accolade available in football. He has won a record seven Ballons d'Or and two FIFA World Cup Golden Balls.

The Argentine has also won four UEFA Champions League titles, among other honors for Barcelona and PSG. He helped Argentina win the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophies as well.

Lionel Messi pays tribute to former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba

Following in the footsteps of another club legend Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba is set to leave Barcelona at the end of the season. The veteran left-back enjoyed an illustrious spell with the Catalan club after joining from Valencia in 2012.

Alba made 458 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 27 goals and providing 99 assists. He won six La Liga trophies and one UEFA Champions League title with the club, among other honors.

After the announcement of his departure from Barca, Lionel Messi took to Instagram to share a message for the Spanish defender. He wrote:

"You were more than a team-mate, a true accomplice on the pitch... And how nice it is to also be able to enjoy how well we get along personally.

"You know that I always wish you the best and also your family, I hope your new stage continues to bring you much success and joy. Thanks for everything, Jordi. A big hug!"

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba played 345 games together for Barcelona and combined for 34 goals.

Alba and Busquets' departure could help the Spanish side deal with their financial issues and allow them to bring Messi back in the summer.

