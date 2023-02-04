Lionel Messi set to snub Barcelona and Saudi Arabian interest by signing new PSG contract - Reports

As per French outlet Le Parisien, Lionel Messi is set to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) despite interest from Barcelona and Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal. The Argentine's camp and the club hierarchy are reportedly scheduled to meet soon and hold talks over an extension.

Lionel Messi's return to Camp Nou has been heavily touted ever since the Barcelona legend left in 2021. He had no other choice but to leave Catalonia after a contract extension could not be agreed to due to the club's severe financial issues.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner then completed arguably one of the most high-profile free transfers to PSG that year. The Argentine captain is currently enjoying life at the Parc des Princes, putting on some exceptional performances alongside Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe.

Lionel Messi has racked up 14 goals and as many assists in 23 appearances across competitions for the Ligue 1 giants this term. His PSG contract, however, is set to expire this summer.

The Parisians will reportedly face some competition, surprisingly from the Saudi Pro League, to tie Messi down to a new deal. The Argentine's long-term rival Cristiano Ronaldo completed a lucrative £175 million-per-year move to Al-Nassr in December after his fallout with Manchester United.

Al-Hilal, one of Al-Nassr's rivals, has reportedly registered an interest in signing Messi in an attempt to one-up their Saudi Arabian counterparts. Lionel Messi could reportedly receive a £245 million-per-year contract offer from the Saudi outfit (via talkSPORT).

"I was on the other side too" - Lionel Messi reveals conversations with PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe after World Cup final

Argentina beat France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final to lift the prestigious trophy as PSG teammates Lionel Messi and Mbappe took center stage with goals galore.

La Albiceleste's victory meant agony for Mbappe and France. Their extravagant celebrations following the final included jibes at the PSG star in the dressing room as well as the bus tour in Buenos Aires.

However, Messi has now revealed that there are no issues with his teammate. He said (via GOAL):

"Yes, we talked about the game, the celebrations how people had lived in Argentina in those days that I had been on vacation and the festivities we had. And nothing, nothing more but good, really good."

He added:

"I was on the other side too, I had to lose a world final as well and I didn't want to know anything about that, about what had happened. And nothing that had to do with the World Cup at that time, that's why I don't want to talk about it either. But the truth is that there is no problem with Kylian, quite the opposite."

