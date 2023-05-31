Lionel Messi sets 10-day demand for Barcelona ahead of potential transfer: Reports

Lionel Messi has reportedly given Barcelona 10 days to sort the situation with La Liga. He wants the transfer sealed or to start planning for a move elsewhere when his contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expires.

As per a report by Matte Moretto or Revelo, Barcelona only have 10 days to get the green signal from La Liga. The club are keen on bringing Messi back but are yet to get within La Liga limits.

Argentine journalist, Marcelo Bechler, recently reported that Messi's move to Barcelona is heading to a dead end. He also added that the FIFA World Cup winner has already started talking with other clubs. He tweeted:

"If anyone still had hopes of seeing Messi at Barca. Barca cannot offer or promise anything. Barring a completely off-script twist, it's the end of the line. Player will already start communicating interested parties that it is no longer available."

The Catalan side have stated that they are doing everything they can to get the deal over the line.

Barcelona need a lot to go their way this summer for Lionel Messi to join

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently claimed that Barcelona need a lot to go their way before they can re-sign Lionel Messi. The Catalan side have to raise funds even though they have saved wages following the exit of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Jacobs wrote in his CaughtOffside column:

“Messi is waiting to see what is possible, but his camp are also putting pressure on Barcelona. Xavi is in constant contact with Messi as well. He believes a return is not just a sentimental move, but one that will help Barcelona challenge for the Champions League next season."

“Messi would likely and gladly play for free for Barcelona or with a massive pay cut, but this would be deemed as financial manipulation," he added. "So Barcelona’s problem is they need a lot of dominos to fall in place to pull off a Messi return, and that may also mean outgoings. Ansu Fati could be one casualty even though he wants to stay at the club.”

Al Hilal and Inter Miami are keeping tabs on Lionel Messi and are waiting on the wings to swoop in. Reports in L'Equipe today claimed that the Catalan side were working with the MLS side to work on a loan deal.

Poll : 0 votes