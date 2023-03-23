Lionel Messi sets key condition to sign for Barcelona after Joan Laporta’s fresh proposal: Reports

Lionel Messi has reportedly set a condition for his return to Barcelona. The Argentine is willing to rejoin for the minimum wages but wants to take a large part of the income the club would get for the tribute being prepared for him.

As per a report in El Nacional, Messi is interested in rejoining Barcelona and is very likely to make the move this summer. PSG have an option to extend his deal at Parc des Princes, but they are also in FFP issues and need to reduce their wage bill.

Letting go of Messi is one of their options, and Barcelona are ready to welcome him back. The Argentine understands he cannot join on the wages he was getting before at the club or what he received at PSG.

Thus, the report claims Lionel Messi will be willing to accept a large part of the revenue generated by the club from the tribute they are preparing on his return.

Barcelona president keen on re-signing PSG star Lionel Messi

Joan Laporta has already admitted that he wants to bring Lionel Messi back to Barcelona.

He spoke about the Argentine last summer and told CBS Sports and claimed that the PSG star deserved a proper send-off at Camp Nou:

"I did what I had to do in order to put the institution above the best player in our history. I have known Messi since he was a kid, and I love Leo. I feel in moral debt to Messi. He's the best player in our history and I will do my best in order to ensure he can have the best ending of his career with a Barça shirt on."

Laporta continued:

"I would like to bring him back. It will not be easy but I think with the correct strategy we could do it. I think Messi has been the most important player in our history. During a long period of success he was the leader. He was the one who excited our supporters. We will do our best to have Messi ending his career at Barcelona and being applauded by everyone."

He went on to say:

"The end of Leo at Barcelona was not the best. We had to take a decision and put the club above the best player in our history. But I think we have to work now to have Messi end his career back wearing the shirt of Barcelona being applauded on every field that he plays."

Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami CF and Saudi Pro League (SPL) side Al-Hilal are also interested in signing Lionel Messi this summer.

