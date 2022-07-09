Lionel Messi threatened to leave if Nasser Al-Khelaifi signed Cristiano Ronaldo at PSG: Reports

El Nacional has reported that Lionel Messi threatened to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) if they sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

Following the shock announcement that the star intends to leave Manchester United, his services have been touted to many clubs across Europe.

One of the clubs mentioned in connection with a move for the Portuguese star is PSG.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Mbappe says reaching Messi and Ronaldo levels is just unrealistic Mbappe says reaching Messi and Ronaldo levels is just unrealistic 🐐 https://t.co/4XQMHA4l48

The two superstars have maintained a sporting rivalry that spanned years and Lionel Messi allegedly wants to keep it that way. The star reportedly threatened to leave the club and return to Barcelona if the Parisians sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

It remains to be seen if the club will pay heed to Messi's alleged threats.

With Lionel Messi struggling in Paris, could Cristiano Ronaldo improve things?

Messi moved to the Parisian giants after Barcelona couldn't afford to pay his wages, but the star fell short of expectations, especially in Ligue 1. Although he was PSG's playmaker, he failed to reach the goalscoring heights of earlier seasons.

A poor showing in the Champions League saw the side eliminated in the round of 16, with Lionel Messi's brilliance unable to push the team any further. The rhythm he was supposed to have with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar only looked amazing on paper for the most part.

With doubts about Mbappe's renewal in Paris, the hierarchy contemplated a move for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Manchester United star could still spark life into the Parisian outfit, especially in the Champions League, where they have continued to flop.

The prospect of lining up with arguably the two greatest players in the sport might be too tempting for the Parisian giants. French Ligue 1 will also enjoy a boost in viewership and this could be a move that serves all of French football.

However, the club will carefully weigh in on its next move carefully before acting. Nevertheless, with the transfer window still ongoing, anything is possible.

