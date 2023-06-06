Lionel Messi turns down chance to live in luxury mansion with staggering value as he decides against Saudi Arabia move: Reports

Lionel Messi has reportedly decided not to move to Saudi Arabia, turning down astronomical wages and the chance to live in a uber-luxurious Saudi mansion.

According to Spanish outlet Jijantes (via El Futbolero), Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal are eager to sign Lionel Messi in the summer transfer window. After seeing their initial bid turned down, Al-Hilal returned with an improved economic offer and also gave Messi the opportunity to stay at a mansion worth around $4 million. Despite receiving such a staggering offer, the 35-year-old reportedly turned them down, as he wants to continue competing in Europe.

It has been reported that Lionel Messi was very courteous in his meeting with Saudi emissaries. The Argentina icon, whose Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract is set to expire at the end of June, explained that he wishes to play for Barcelona at least for one season. He then thanked Al-Hilal’s representatives for showing interest, leaving the door open for a potential transfer in the future.

Barcelona have long been vocal about their interest in bringing their club legend back. In a recent interview, coach Xavi stated that he is eager to work with his former teammate, revealing that Messi will decide his future by the end of this week.

Lionel Messi's father reveals Argentina superstar “wants” to return to Barcelona this summer

Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge Messi, has provided an encouraging update on his son’s transfer saga, revealing that the attacker is keen to return to the Camp Nou. Jorge has also blessed the move himself, stating that he is confident about his son’s return to Catalonia.

In an interview with Jijantes FC, he said (via Telegraph India):

“Leo wants to return to Barca and I would also like him to return. We are confident that Leo can come back.”

It is believed that Barcelona have to reduce their wage bill by around $214 million to be able to add new players to their ranks.

Both sides feel time is running out… but Laporta and Jorge Messi have decided to take some hours to see if there’s a ‘creative’ solution.



Meanwhile, Leo’s decision process is already advanced. Barcelona were not able present official bid to Messi yet during the meeting.Both sides feel time is running out… but Laporta and Jorge Messi have decided to take some hours to see if there’s a ‘creative’ solution.Meanwhile, Leo’s decision process is already advanced. Barcelona were not able present official bid to Messi yet during the meeting. 🇦🇷Both sides feel time is running out… but Laporta and Jorge Messi have decided to take some hours to see if there’s a ‘creative’ solution.Meanwhile, Leo’s decision process is already advanced. https://t.co/0us5IOa9Sp

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, in Jorge Messi’s recent meeting with Barca president Joan Laporta, the club were not able to present an official bid. Both parties are now trying to come up with alternative solutions to make Messi’s return possible.

