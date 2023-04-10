Lionel Messi wanted current Barcelona star to leave as he wasn't comfortable playing with him: Reports

Lionel Messi reportedly had absolute power over many decisions at Barcelona, from renewals to departures to signings. He also used this power to veto several teammates he wasn't comfortable playing with. According to El Nacional, one such player was Sergi Roberto, whom Messi deemed unworthy of being in the first-team.

Roberto's versatility has made him an important squad player for the Blaugrana. Former Barca coach Luis Enrique decided to play the Spaniard at right-back, which led to a significant uptick in his performances.

However, Lionel Messi was reportedly unconvinced of Roberto's potential as a star player at the Camp Nou and demanded the club sign new players to replace him. This led to the arrival of right-backs Nelson Semedo and Sergino Dest at the La Liga club, both of whom turned out to be poor investments.

Despite Messi's doubts, Barca manager Xavi Hernandez sees Roberto as a valuable squad player and continues to give him game time. Roberto has featured in 28 matches for Barcelona this season, starting 18 of them. He has scored four goals and provided three assists in these appearances.

Lionel Messi wants Barcelona president Joan Laporta to contact him directly: Reports

Despite the club's well-documented financial difficulties, there is a genuine possibility that Messi may indeed return to the Nou Camp. However, no official offer has been submitted to the player or his representatives yet.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Lionel Messi wants Barcelona president Joan Laporta to contact him directly to improve their previously strained relationship. Messi and Laporta parted ways on a sour note after Barca were unable to extend the Argentine's contract in 2021.

Laporta himself has made no secret of his desire to see Messi return to Barca, but direct contact between the two has been scarce since the player's move to Paris Saint-Germain. However, Laporta has already met with Messi's father this year, a positive sign that the club is actively pursuing their former star.

Over the next few weeks, there will undoubtedly be a great deal of speculation surrounding Messi's future. Barca, however, will be hoping that they will be the ones to secure his signature by the end of the transfer window.

