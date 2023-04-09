PSG superstar Lionel Messi wants Joan Laporta to do one thing to facilitate Barcelona return - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Lionel Messi wants Barcelona president Joan Laporta to contact him directly to try and secure his return to the Camp Nou.

Messi, 35, seems to be heading towards the exit door at the Parc des Princes, with his contract expiring at the end of the season. The Argentine icon has interest from the MLS and Saudi Arabia but wants to continue playing in Europe. That points towards a potential return to the Blaugrana.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are trying to comply with Financial Fair Play rules to facilitate Messi's return. They have been experiencing financial issues but are eager for the legendary forward to return. However, conversations between their former captain and club need to be held for that.

Lionel Messi wants to be contacted directly by Barca president Laporta to discuss his return this summer. The duo's parting in 2021 seemingly ended on a sour note. However, Laporta recently mended his relationship with the player's father, Jorge Messi, confirming that the two had met to discuss various topics. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner now wants the Blaugrana president to take that step with him too.

Laporta has regularly lavished praise on the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner ahead of a potential return:

“Messi knows that Barca’s doors are open to him. We will see. I have to find a way to improve the current relationship between Messi and Barca.”

Laporta was also quoted as saying:

“Messi is the best player in history. He has been the most important player in Barca’s history. Leo knows that we have him in our hearts. He is part of our shield.”

Messi left Barca for PSG in 2021 after the Blaugrana were unable to afford a new contract for the forward. He departed as a Camp Nou icon, scoring 672 goals and contributing 303 assists in 778 games.

Former Barcelona president Joan Gaspart claims PSG fans are driving Lionel Messi away

Messi has been booed by a section of PSG fans.

Lionel Messi's relationship with PSG fans has not been the fondest, as the Parc des Princes faithful have recently been aggrieved by his contractual situation. The Argentine was booed at the start and end of Les Parisiens' 1-0 defeat to Lyon on April 2.

The unceremonious reception Messi is receiving is cited as one reason he wants away from Paris. Former Barca president Gaspart explained that by comparing how Messi's adored in Catalonia, telling TyC Sports:

“In Paris, they whistle against him, but here at Barcelona, we love him. I like the idea that he can end his career at Barcelona and stay at the club for the rest of his life.”

Gaspart also added that Lionel Messi's desire for a return to Barca means he will not make a decision on his future due to money:

“If he makes a decision based on money, he will surely have better offers, but if you do it with your heart, there is no place in the world that wants him like Barcelona."

