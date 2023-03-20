Lionel Messi wants parity with Kylian Mbappe to renew PSG contract as 'battle of egos' continues: Reports

Lionel Messi's club future remains undecided as he enters the final months of his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract.

Messi has been linked with several clubs, from Inter Miami in the MLS to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, along with many European giants, including his former club Barcelona. There have also been rumors of the veteran being open to extending his PSG contract.

According to a report by RMC Sport, while Messi is willing to remain in Paris, he has demanded to be on the same terms financially as Kylian Mbappe. It is a request the PSG management isn't said to be keen on fulfilling.

The report also disclosed that Messi previously had an agreement with the club over an extension. But his financial demands have gone up exponentially after he led Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title in Qatar in December.

El Nacional has opined that having both Messi and Mbappe at the club is proving problematic for the Parisian club. It said:

"To this, it must be added that putting together many stars in the same wardrobe is a problem of egos and the fact is that you cannot put two roosters, or more, in the same pen. The same thing is happening right now in the Parc des Princes with Kylian Mbappé and Leo Messi as protagonists."

Along with Neymar, PSG have one of the most eye-catching attacking trio in world football, though it hasn't helped them achieve success on the continental stage. PSG, most recently, were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 by Bayern Munich.

Former French player questions Lionel Messi's motivation as PSG contract talks drag on

Former France defender Bixente Lizarazu has said that he has concerns about Lionel Messi's commitment to Paris Saint-Germain.

While Lizarazu hopes to see Messi stay at PSG for at least another year, the former Ligue 1 defender conceded that he's unsure about the forward's commitment to the Parisians.

He told TF1:

"I would like him [Lionel Messi] to extend an additional year, so that we have this privilege to see him again; he is the greatest player in history, in any case of the last 20 years. The question is, does he have the motivation to want to win the Champions League with Paris?"

