Lionel Messi wants PSG stay despite increased scrutiny from French media - Reports

Lionel Messi is ready to stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) despite the massive scrutiny surrounding his performances, according to Le Parisien (via PSGTalk.com).

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is unhappy with how the French media has treated him in various instances in the past.

It is no secret that Messi has been the center of attention in France ever since his free transfer from Barcelona in the summer of 2021. This has not been helped by the fact that the 34-year-old forward has not had the best of starts to life in Paris.

Messi faced heavy criticism after he had his penalty saved by Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the Champions League. According to the aforementioned source, these criticisms have also become a subject within the PSG dressing room.

The Argentine has not been to the liking of the heavy scrutiny targeted towards him in recent months.

Despite the media always being behind his back, Lionel Messi is prepared to stay with the Parisian outfit for another season. He had signed a two-year contract with the option of extending it by another year at the end of the 2022-23 season.

There have been rumors surrounding Lionel Messi's future at PSG after this season. The Argentine skipper has been linked with a return to Barcelona and a move to the MLS to play for David Beckham's Inter Miami side.

PSG Talk @PSGTalk Report: Lionel Messi Intends to Stay at PSG; Upset at French Media for Criticism psgtalk.com/2022/03/report… Report: Lionel Messi Intends to Stay at PSG; Upset at French Media for Criticism psgtalk.com/2022/03/report…

Lionel Messi has started to repay the faith PSG have kept in him

Despite making an inauspicious start to his time in Paris, Lionel Messi is slowly beginning to perform at the level expected from him. He has recently been the main creative force in Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Messi has scored one goal and provided six assists in his last five Ligue 1 matches. He had one of his best games in a PSG shirt against St-Etienne at the weekend.

Messi provided two assists to Kylian Mbappe as the Ligue 1 giants secured a 3-1 win.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Lionel Messi provided two assists to his attacking partner Kylian Mbappe during Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s 3-1 win against Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 on Saturday. dlvr.it/SKrX5Y Lionel Messi provided two assists to his attacking partner Kylian Mbappe during Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s 3-1 win against Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 on Saturday. dlvr.it/SKrX5Y

It is worth noting that despite his troubled start to the season, Messi is still Paris Saint-Germain's second-highest goalscorer and assist provider.

The 34-year-old forward has contributed seven goals and 11 assists in 23 appearances across all competitions for the Parisian giants.

The former Barcelona forward only trails Kylian Mbappe in both of those statistics. Mbappe has registered 24 goals and 17 assists across all competitions.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar