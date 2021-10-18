Lionel Messi wants to reunite with Barcelona star at PSG - Reports

Lionel Messi reportedly wants PSG to sign Barcelona star Sergio Aguero. The Argentine is said to be keen to play with the former Manchester City striker and the Ligue 1 side are preparing an offer.

As per a report in El Nacional, Lionel Messi has asked PSG to sign Aguero from Barcelona. The Ligue 1 side are willing to listen and are working on a swap deal for the Argentine striker.

El Nacional claim Mauro Icardi, who was part of La Masia, will be the player PSG offer in a swap deal to get Sergio Aguero. The former Inter Milan striker has not been great at the French club and they are looking to offload him soon.

Sergio Aguero moved on a free transfer to Barcelona this summer after Manchester City decided not to renew his contract.

Sergio Aguero happy at Barcelona despite Lionel Messi moving to PSG

Sergio Aguero made his long-awaited debut for Barcelona last week and was delighted. The Argentine claimed he wanted to join Barcelona this summer and that it had no connection with Lionel Messi.

"No doubt I'd sign for Barca again. Just for the name of the club, many players are open to giving up money in order to come.

"When we spoke to Barca we knew about their finances, but I told my agent that I didn't care about money - all I wanted was to sign for Barca, even if it meant not earning what I was at City."

Speaking to the media about Lionel Messi's contract situation in the summer, Aguero added:

"He told me at the Copa America that it looked like the deal was done, but that's all we spoke about the situation. When we came back he said they were still trying to come to an agreement but then the famous Thursday happened and I was left in shock, like everyone.

"Someone invented that I had a clause that allowed me to leave if Leo (Messi) did. What actually happened was I was injured when I was due to be presented and it happened just a couple of days after Messi left."

Lionel Messi's PSG face RB Leipzig in the Champions League this week, while Barcelona take on Dynamo Kyiv.

