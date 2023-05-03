Lionel Messi wants to stay at Barcelona for just next season and join new club in 2024: Reports

Lionel Messi wants to play for Barcelona for one season before leaving the club to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, according to Spanish radio station Onda Cero.

Messi is currently in the final months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and is yet to extend his deal. He was recently handed a two weeks suspension by the club for an unauthorised Saudi Arabia trip.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has recently confirmed that the Argentine will leave PSG at the end of the season. He also claimed that Messi's father Jorge communicated with the French giants' sporting director Luis Campos about the Argentine's decision not to renew his deal.

With the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner looking set to end his stay in France, a return to Barcelona has been widely touted. However, to abide by the Financial Fair Play rules, the Blaugrana need to free up €200 million from their wage bill to accommodate the Argentine.

Messi, however, will not stay at Barca for more than a season even if he rejoins, according to the report by Onda Cero. It further stated that Messi will follow his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Hilal. The Riyadh-based side have reportedly tabled a €400 million per year deal for the 35-year-old.

Barcelona manager Xavi refused to comment on Lionel Messi's PSG situation

Paris Saint-Germain's decision to suspend Lionel Messi for two weeks has shaken up fans and experts. The reactions aren't surprising considering the magnitude of Messi's stardom.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez was recently asked about his former teammate's situation. The Blaugrana coach, however, refused to comment on the matter.

Speaking to the media after Barca's 1-0 win against Osasuna, Xavi said (via Barca News Network):

"I can't comment on Messi's situation with his club. I don't know the situation."

Messi and Xavi might reunite at the Spotify Camp Nou in the summer. While the 35-year-old's return would be a fairytale, Barca need to take care of their financial situation to make the move materialize.

Poll : 0 votes