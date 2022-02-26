Lionel Messi will push his way out of PSG if Zinedine Zidane convinces Cristiano Ronaldo to join him at the club - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi will reportedly leave the club if potential new manager Zinedine Zidane tries to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

Zidane is the favourite to take over as manager from Mauricio Pochettino next season, with the Argentine being linked with the Manchester United job. The Frenchman's primary objective will be to try and replace Kylian Mbappe as the forward is likely to join Real Madrid in the summer.

According to El Nacional, PSG would like to bring in Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland to replace Mbappe, but Zidane is considering Cristiano Ronaldo as a fall-back option if the club fails to sign the Norwegian.

However, the report states that Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi is not receptive to the idea of Cristiano Ronaldo joining PSG. Messi would actively look to leave the club if Zidane brings in the Portuguese forward.

Messi reportedly does not want to share the spotlight with Ronaldo. Zidane, however, is eager to coach the Argentine. It remains to be seen whether the Portuguese superstar joins the club in the near future.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have not performed up to their standards this season

Messi in action for PSG

Despite both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi having pretty strong seasons so far, neither of the two have been able to replicate the level of performances that they have shown over the last few years.

Ronaldo started the season on fire, but has faltered recently. The Portuguese superstar is Manchester United's top scorer this campaign, with 15 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions. However, the forward has only managed to score one goal since the turn of the year and has struggled under Ralf Rangnick.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, started the season slowly but has been on fire in 2022. The Argentine has scored seven goals and provided eight assists in 22 appearances across all competitions this season. The forward has scored one goal and provided four assists in his last five games and finally looks to be finding his feet at the club.

