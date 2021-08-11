Lionel Messi will receive huge loyalty bonus despite leaving Barcelona - Reports

Barcelona currently owe Lionel Messi a massive loyalty bonus of €39 million despite leaving the Catalan giants for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer, according to Spanish outlet El Espanol (via 90min.com).

Lionel Messi decided to leave Barcelona as they were unable to afford the 34-year-old's high wages due to the financial crisis the club has been facing since the global pandemic.

Despite Messi's unveiling as a PSG player, Barcelona still owe the six-time Ballon d'Or winner a whopping €39 million in loyalty bonus which was part of his previous contract. According to the aforementioned source, former Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu had agreed to pay Messi a total loyalty bonus of €78 million in two installments, one in June 2020 and another in June 2021.

However, due to financial problems, the Catalan giants have found it difficult to pay Lionel Messi his bonuses as well as wages to other staff members.

Barcelona have to pay Lionel Messi a 'loyalty bonus' of €39million, even though he has left the club. That is according to El Mundo - who released the full details of Messi's contract at the Camp Nou (from January -https://t.co/ytNLoj6qdR) — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) August 11, 2021

Barcelona currently find themselves in a similar situation to what happened with Neymar when the Brazilian left for PSG in 2017. Neymar took his former employers on trial claiming to have not received the loyalty bonus which was put into his contract. The two parties later had to settle on an agreement.

But it is not expected that Lionel Messi will be taking such harsh measures against a club he joined back in 2000. Barcelona still have many admirers of Messi despite him leaving for PSG.

The Argentine is currently set to earn around €35 million in wages at Paris Saint-Germain, which excludes the bonuses and add-ons he might have in his contract.

Also Read: Jim Beglin's column - Ranking the 5 greatest managers in Premier League history

Lionel Messi was unveiled as a new PSG player following his emotional departure from Barcelona

Lionel Messi was unveiled today as a new PSG player following a heartwarming departure from FC Barcelona. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner had an emotional press conference on Sunday before flying to Paris to complete his move to PSG.

Lionel Messi is set to begin his career at PSG by sporting the number 30 shirt, which was also his first Barcelona number when he started his career in the 2004-05 season.

Lionel Messi will go back to his first Barcelona number, No. 30, at PSG ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4GiTWQ4oUE — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 10, 2021

Also Read: David James' column - Ranking the 5 best goalkeepers in the Premier League right now

For all the latest news and updates, follow Sportskeeda Football on Facebook!

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee