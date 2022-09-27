Lionel Messi does not wish to extend contract at PSG but will only return to Barcelona on one important condition: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi could reportedly return to his former club Barcelona but only if one important condition is met.

The Argentine playmaker is said to have his heart on a move to Camp Nou. However, according to La Porteria journalist Marc Marba (via Barca Universal), he will only return if Gerard Pique exits the club.

HonestCR7 Fan @FriendlyDiver



This Stat is Unreal At the age of 24 , Lionel Messi became FC Barcelona’s All-Time TopscorerThis Stat is Unreal At the age of 24 , Lionel Messi became FC Barcelona’s All-Time Topscorer This Stat is Unreal 🐐 https://t.co/Xjj0QlCrWZ

According to Marba, Lionel Messi has no intentions of extending his contract to remain with the Ligue 1 giants after the coming summer. The journalist also claims that this will be the Argentine's last season in France. However, Messi will reportedly reject a Barca move if legendary Blaugrana defender Gerard Pique is still a part of the team.

It is believed that Lionel Messi and his former teammate have not seen eye to eye in recent seasons. Their relationship is said to have crashed in the latter stages of Messi's stay at the club.

Reports are already floating doing the rounds of the towering defender's exit from the club, with a move to Athletico Madrid said to be in the works.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | JUST IN: FC Barcelona have started working on Leo Messi's signing in 2023, the club believes that a financial agreement can be reached & he will agree to a ‘secondary’ role. The relationship with him is getting better & Xavi wants him to return.

@ffpolo | JUST IN: FC Barcelona have started working on Leo Messi's signing in 2023, the club believes that a financial agreement can be reached & he will agree to a ‘secondary’ role. The relationship with him is getting better & Xavi wants him to return. @RogerTorello [🎖️] 🚨🚨✅| JUST IN: FC Barcelona have started working on Leo Messi's signing in 2023, the club believes that a financial agreement can be reached & he will agree to a ‘secondary’ role. The relationship with him is getting better & Xavi wants him to return.@ffpolo @RogerTorello [🎖️] https://t.co/PSEg9Lppba

Both Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez and president Joan Laporta have been vocal about wanting to bring Messi back to the club.

If the reports from Marc Marba are indeed true, then it is likely that Pique will leave Camp Nou so the Blaugrana can bring their legend back home. The central defender has been a benchwarmer so far this season. He has made just two appearances in all competitions for the Catalan giants this season.

Barcelona manager Xavi has already discussed a return for PSG star Lionel Messi

While many Barca fans were sad to see their best-ever player leave the club due to financial constraints, they will be excited about his potential return.

Back in July, Xavi revealed that the club were intent on bringing their legendary goalscorer back to the club. When asked during a press conference if he wanted Messi back at Camp Nou, the Barca manager said (via Marca):

"Yes, but at the moment Leo has a contract with another club. We will see in the future. But right now it isn't the time to talk about Leo."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far