Lipreader decodes what Erling Haaland allegedly told Gabriel while pointing to his Premier League winners’ badge after 5-1 loss at Arsenal

Forensic lip reader Nicola Hickling has revealed what Erling Haaland allegedly told Arsenal defender Gabriel during their recent Premier League meeting. The Gunners blew Manchester City away as they recorded a 5-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, February 2.

Tension between the two players has seemingly carried on from their previous encounter at the Etihad, which ended 2-2 in September last year. After City's stoppage-time equaliser in that game, the Norway international was seen throwing the ball onto the Brazilian's head.

Gabriel seemingly came for revenge in this tie and got his opportunity early on as Martin Odegaard gave Arsenal the lead in the second minute. While heading towards his teammates to celebrate the goal, the defender remembered to stop and mock Haaland as he went past him.

While the pair battled out throughout the game, Hickling has picked up on an interesting conversation that the duo had later on. Speaking to JeffBet, the lip reader claimed that the Manchester City striker pointed towards his Premier League badge and said (via Daily Mail):

"Look at it. Don’t forget it. You’d love this, eh? Don’t forget it, yeah."

Haaland was seemingly hinting at the fact that he's a Premier League winner and his team are the current English top-flight champions. Meanwhile, Gabriel has failed to claim the honor with the Gunners.

It looks a difficult task this season as well, with Arsenal placed second in the standings, six points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly pulls out Erling Haaland celebration after the Gunners thrash Manchester City

Myles Lewis-Skelly

Another one of those players who seemingly remembers his earlier encounter with Erling Haaland is Arsenal left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly. The youngster was amongst the crowd of Gunners players who confronted the Norwegian after their meeting at the Etihad last in September. Haaland said to him at the time (via Sky Sports):

"Who the f**k are you?

These comments proved costly as the Englishman scored his team's third goal and put the game out of Manchester City's reach on Sunday. Following the strike, Lews-Skelly mimicked the former Borussia Dortmund number nine's meditation celebration.

At the moment, the 18-year-old is getting picked ahead of Riccardo Calafiori for a starting position at left-back. The Arsenal academy product has made 10 senior appearances in the Premier League and four in the Champions League, bagging one goal, this season.

