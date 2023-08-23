Liverpool have €30m bid for Brazil international turned down as midfield search drags on: Reports 

Fluminense have reportedly rejected a bid from Liverpool form midfielder Andre Trindade. The Reds were ready to offer €30 million for the 22-year-old, but the Brazilian side were reluctant to sell.

As per a report in Brazilian outlet Lance (via Paisley Gates), Andre has not agreed on personal terms to join Liverpool despite several such claims in Europe. But the main stumbling block remain Fluminense, who are refusing to sell their prized asset.

They want the midfielder to stay at the club this season as they are confident of a good run in the Copa Libertadores. The report claims that they have informed Jurgen Klopp's side that a deal can only be done in January.

Fabrizio Romano also claimed something similar last week and told GiveMeSport:

"I know there are many names around, including Andre from Fluminense. But I'm told that Fluminense don't want to sell the player now. They will only sell him in 2024, so let's see if Liverpool decide to do something different. But, for sure, they will do something, and they are discussing potential transfer targets in that position. It's easy to put on the table so many names, but the internal discussions are ongoing and I think it will be clear soon."

The Lance report also claims that €30 million will not be enough for Fluminense to sell the midfielder.

Liverpool keen on signing another midfielder this summer

With Andre unlikely to join Liverpool this summer, the Reds are looking at other targets. Fabrizio Romano has stated that Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure is the latest target after they signed Wataru Endo from Stuttgart.

On his Here We Go podcast, Romano said:

"Doucoure is a player who is highly rated by L'pool. It's true that people on the board really appreciate him, and Jurgen Klopp too. The problem is Crystal Palace. That's why at the moment we can't mention a proper negotiation between L'pool and Palace or an advanced negotiation."

He added:

"The appreciation is there, the player is high on the list at L'pool but Palace, after losing important players, they are really fighting to keep their players at the club. They are really in a position where they don't want to sell anyone, this is what Crystal Palace are communicating, so it would take a very big proposal to change the situation around Doucoure."

Crystal Palace have put a whopping £70 million price tag on the midfielder whom they signed for £21 million last summer. The Mali international impressed last season and Klopp believes he is ideal for the Reds, who missed out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea.