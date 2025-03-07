Liverpool add 23-year-old Bundesliga midfielder to transfer shortlist and could sign him for as low as £30m in 2026: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing VfB Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller. However, if they wait until 2026, they could sign him for just £30 million.

Stiller has been in excellent form for the German side since joining them from TSG Hoffenheim in the summer of 2023. The defensive midfielder is known for his reading of the game, his excellence in possession and controlling the tempo. He has made 71 appearances for Stuttgart, scoring four goals and providing 12 assists.

Hence, as per journalist Christian Falk, Liverpool are interested in signing Stiller. The German midfielder has a release clause in his contract, which will be worth £30 million in 2026. Falk reported (via Caught Offside):

“It’s true: Liverpool are interested in Angelo Stiller. Stiller has a release clause in his contract – valued at €36m – which comes into play in 2026. We heard about interest from Liverpool, so they are watching him. It would be possible to get him in 2026. Of course, if they come in with a big offer this summer, it would also be possible to sign him early.”

Stiller, 23, came through Bayern Munich's academy and made three senior appearances for them before joining Hoffenheim in 2021. He made 52 appearances for them before joining Stuttgart.

When Joshua Kimmich and Julian Nagelsmann heaped praise on Liverpool target Angelo Stiller

Stiller got his first cap for the German national team last year in the UEFA Nations League under Julian Nagelsmann. He has played three games for Germany and been on the winning side all three times.

After his callup last year, his compatriot and former Bayern teammate Joshua Kimmich said about Stiller and Aleksandar Pavlovic (via Caught Offside):

“Both [Stiller and Aleksandar Pavlovic] have been developed in intense environments. It’s clear that Angelo is confident, just like Pavlo. Both are technically strong and have a good passing game, and you can tell with both of them that they want to play football.”

Meanwhile, Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann said that Stiller could replace Toni Kroos and Ilkay Gundogan, saying:

“In midfield we have to replace two players who have retired: Ilkay Gündogan and Toni Kroos. Angelo Stiller, who performed very well in Stuttgart last season and again now, is the only new addition to the squad.”

Stiller's contract with Stuttgart expires in 2028. While he has a £30 million release clause for 2026, Liverpool could likely look to sign him this summer to beat competition.

