Liverpool add Chelsea and Manchester United target to 3-man shortlist as they look for Darwin Nunez replacement - Reports 

Liverpool have reportedly chalked up a three-man shortlist as potential replacements for striker Darwin Nunez. The three attackers that the Reds have identified are Victor Osimhen, Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike, with the former only recently being added to their list of targets.
As per a report in the Mirror, Arne Slot wants to sign a top striker this summer and part ways with Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan striker has been linked with Napoli and Juventus, and is reportedly interested in leaving Anfield.
Nunez is said to be unhappy with his game time under Slot and has been linked with an exit since January. Al Nassr were interested in signing the former Benfica star in the winter window, but the Reds rejected the offer as they did not have a replacement sorted.
Osimhen, who is contracted to Napoli till June 2026, is looking for a new club after reportedly rejecting an offer from Al Hilal. He is determined to stay in Europe, but currently only has an offer from Galatasaray despite rumors suggesting he is a target for Chelsea and Manchester United.
Isak has been a target for the Reds since the start of the summer, but Newcastle United are determined to keep the Swedish star. The Magpies have put a £200 million (€232.86m) price tag on the striker, but the Reds are said to be willing to break the Premier League transfer record for him.
Ekitike has been the subject of a tug-of-war between Chelsea and Liverpool, but both sides are yet to meet the €100 million asking price set by Eintracht Frankfurt.
Liverpool will sign Victor Osimhen or Alexander Isak, says journalist
Journalist Gianluca di Marzio spoke to AceOdds earlier this summer and backed Liverpool to sign Victor Osimhen or Alexander Isak. He admitted that it would be hard to lure the Newcastle United star as the Magpies were determined to keep their best players.
He said:
"I think Liverpool want Isak and Osimhen too. For Isak it depends on Newcastle, because the player talked to the coach and the club at the end of the season because he would like to leave but Newcastle are not open to that, at the moment. So it depends on Newcastle and Isak's discussion, if the club will be open to having him on the market.
"Newcastle is a tough club and they want to keep their best players for next season, including Sandro Tonali. Isak would like to look at other options because at the end of this season, he had the promise from the club and the coach but Newcastle haven't acted seriously on that yet."
Liverpool have signed three players this summer to bolster Arne Slot's squad. They got Jeremy Frimpong and Milos Kerez for the defense, while breaking the Premier League transfer record for midfielder Florian Wirtz.