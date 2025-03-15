Liverpool add Real Madrid target in two-man summer priority amid Ibrahima Konate uncertainty: Reports

Real Madrid target Dean Huijsen is reportedly among the two-man summer priority for Liverpool amid uncertainty over Ibrahima Konate's future. The Frenchman's current agreement at Anfield expires in the summer of 2026, and the parties are yet to agree on a new deal (via Football Insider).

This has the Merseysiders worried that Konate could leave for free at the end of the 2025/26 campaign, or they may be forced to sell him this summer to recover a transfer fee. As a result, one of the players that Arne Slot and Co. are said to be looking at is Bournemouth's 19-year-old defender Huijsen.

The Spain under-21 international has impressed this season, making 22 Premier League appearances and scoring twice. However, he has a contract that will run until 2030, meaning that buying the player will not be cheap.

That being said, he could well be tempted by the prospect of joining top clubs like Real Madrid or Liverpool, where he can challenge for top honors. The Reds are on course to win the Premier League this year, while Los Blancos are the holders of La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

According to Football Insider, the other priority signing is Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi. The central defensive department is an important area for Liverpool to improve in the summer, with Virgil van Dijk's contract expiring at the end of the season.

Guehi could be available for a reasonable price in the summer, with his contract running out in 2026. He's an established English top-flight defender who has played 145 matches across competitions for the Eagles, bagging eight goals and four assists.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold remains priority signing for Real Madrid - Reports

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Trent Alexander-Arnold for quite some time now, with reports saying that the Spanish side tried to sign him in January. However, Liverpool seemingly held their ground in an attempt to convince the right-back to sign a new deal.

Now, a fresh report from The Echo claims that the England international remains at the top of Los Blancos' priority list for a new right-sided full-back. It is believed that Real Madrid wish to bring in a long-term replacement for veteran Dani Carvajal.

Alexander-Arnold is an attack-minded right-back who loves to get forward and has continued to contribute this season as well. He's made 39 appearances across competitions, bagging three goals and seven assists.

