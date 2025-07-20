Liverpool agree stunning €95 million deal to sign Chelsea target - Reports

Liverpool have reached an agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt for the transfer of Chelsea target Hugo Ekitike this summer, as per reports. The Reds will pay a fee that could reach up to €95 million for the Frenchman if all add-ons included in the deal are met. Journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported that Ekitike is set to join Arne Slot's side after they agreed to match his club's valuation. He has an agreement in place for a six-year contract with the club until 2031 and will now proceed to undergo a medical ahead of completing his move.Frankfurt star Ekitike caught the attention of multiple clubs in Europe, including Chelsea and Liverpool, after an impressive 2024-25 season in Germany. The 23-year-old scored 15 Bundesliga goals for his side as they qualified for the UEFA Champions League by finishing third in the league.Arne Slot's side will pay a base fee of around €90 million, with bonuses taking the transfer fee to a total of €95 million. The lanky striker was targeted by Newcastle United, as well, but the Magpies were priced out of a transfer this summer. Liverpool wanted a new striker to join them this summer after Darwin Nunez's inconsistent displays in the 2024-25 season, and they tried unsuccessfully to sign Alexander Isak. They have now reached an agreement for the transfer of Ekitike, potentially freeing up space for Nunez to leave the club.The Reds have splashed the cash this summer, breaking the Premier League's transfer record to sign Florian Wirtz. They have also signed full-backs Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong as Arne Slot looks to build on an impressive first season in charge which yielded a league title. Chelsea make enquiry about signing Liverpool target - ReportsChelsea have made an official enquiry about the possibility of signing Ajax defender Jorrel Hato this summer, as per reports. The 19-year-old left-back is one of Europe's most sought-after young defenders, with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal also linked with him. The Athletic reports (via Sports Illustrated) that Hato has been the subject of an enquiry from Enzo Maresca's side ahead of a potential move. The Blues are looking to sign a versatile left-sided defender to provide competition and cover for Marc Cucurella.Hato has played over 100 games for Ajax despite his age, and has already captained the club. He has also appeared six times for the Netherlands national team and is seen as a future star in his home country and beyond.