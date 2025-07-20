Liverpool agree stunning €95 million deal to sign Chelsea target - Reports

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Published Jul 20, 2025 09:27 GMT
Liverpool have beat Chelsea to a deal for Hugo Ekitike
Liverpool have beat Chelsea to a deal for Hugo Ekitike

Liverpool have reached an agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt for the transfer of Chelsea target Hugo Ekitike this summer, as per reports. The Reds will pay a fee that could reach up to €95 million for the Frenchman if all add-ons included in the deal are met.

Ad

Journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported that Ekitike is set to join Arne Slot's side after they agreed to match his club's valuation. He has an agreement in place for a six-year contract with the club until 2031 and will now proceed to undergo a medical ahead of completing his move.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Frankfurt star Ekitike caught the attention of multiple clubs in Europe, including Chelsea and Liverpool, after an impressive 2024-25 season in Germany. The 23-year-old scored 15 Bundesliga goals for his side as they qualified for the UEFA Champions League by finishing third in the league.

Arne Slot's side will pay a base fee of around €90 million, with bonuses taking the transfer fee to a total of €95 million. The lanky striker was targeted by Newcastle United, as well, but the Magpies were priced out of a transfer this summer.

Ad

Liverpool wanted a new striker to join them this summer after Darwin Nunez's inconsistent displays in the 2024-25 season, and they tried unsuccessfully to sign Alexander Isak. They have now reached an agreement for the transfer of Ekitike, potentially freeing up space for Nunez to leave the club.

The Reds have splashed the cash this summer, breaking the Premier League's transfer record to sign Florian Wirtz. They have also signed full-backs Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong as Arne Slot looks to build on an impressive first season in charge which yielded a league title.

Ad

Chelsea make enquiry about signing Liverpool target - Reports

Chelsea have made an official enquiry about the possibility of signing Ajax defender Jorrel Hato this summer, as per reports. The 19-year-old left-back is one of Europe's most sought-after young defenders, with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal also linked with him.

The Athletic reports (via Sports Illustrated) that Hato has been the subject of an enquiry from Enzo Maresca's side ahead of a potential move. The Blues are looking to sign a versatile left-sided defender to provide competition and cover for Marc Cucurella.

Hato has played over 100 games for Ajax despite his age, and has already captained the club. He has also appeared six times for the Netherlands national team and is seen as a future star in his home country and beyond.

About the author
Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Twitter icon

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications