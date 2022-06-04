Liverpool ahead of Manchester United in race for 22-year-old valued around £100 million - Reports

Liverpool reportedly have the upper hand over Manchester United in the race to secure the signature of Benfica forward Darwin Nunez, according to the Independent.

Darwin Nunez is currently one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe. The 22-year-old forward had an incredible 2021-22 season for Benfica, scoring 34 goals and providing four assists in 41 games across all competitions.

His recent good form has attracted interest from a host of European clubs, including Manchester United and Liverpool. According to the aforementioned source, however, Nunez prefers a move to the Reds over Manchester United this summer. His camp is still interested in listening to offers coming from Old Trafford.

It is worth mentioning that Darwin Nunez twice played against Jurgen Klopp's side in the UEFA Champions League during the 2021-22 season. Benfica were drawn against the Reds in the quarterfinals. Despite the Portuguese side losing 6-4 on aggregate, Nunez impressed by scoring twice over two legs.

Standard Sport @standardsport



Darwin Nunez urged to snub Manchester United and become Liverpool’s Sadio Mane replacement



bit.ly/3mc9rwS "He can become world-class under Klopp."Darwin Nunez urged to snub Manchester United and become Liverpool’s Sadio Mane replacement "He can become world-class under Klopp."Darwin Nunez urged to snub Manchester United and become Liverpool’s Sadio Mane replacement bit.ly/3mc9rwS

The Independent also reported that Darwin Nunez will cost interested parties upwards of £100 million in the summer transfer window. According to recent reports, the Red Devils made a huge opening offer for the Uruguayan forward, which also includes Andreas Pereira as part of the deal.

Nunez is touted as Erik ten Hag's top priority in the transfer market as he aims to rebuild the Manchester United squad which had finished sixth in the Premier League.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United look to strengthen their attack ahead of the 2022-23 season

Both Liverpool and Manchester United are desperate to strengthen their forward line ahead of the new season.

Manchester United will see Edinson Cavani leave the club on a free transfer in the summer. The club does not have ample striking options apart from just Cristiano Ronaldo, who will be turning 38 next year. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho had underwhelming seasons with the pair scoring five goals each.

Meanwhile, Anthony Martial might not have a future at the club after spending half of the 2021-22 season on loan at Sevilla, where he scored just once.

Manchester United, therefore, need a new young forward who is capable of becoming Ronaldo's long-term replacement.

centredevils. @centredevils Marcus Rashford is now the last man standing from the starting XI that won the Europa League title in 2017. Marcus Rashford is now the last man standing from the starting XI that won the Europa League title in 2017. https://t.co/ktMrVETXMO

Liverpool, on the other hand, have one of the most lethal attacks in European football. The likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota have been in great form during the 2021-22 season.

However, the Reds are set to lose Sadio Mane in the summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Senegalese forward has decided to leave Anfield as he seeks a new challenge.

Mohamed Salah is also currently facing an uncertain future at Liverpool. With just one year remaining on his contract, the Egyptian star could leave the Reds sooner rather than later as there are no developments in contract talks.

Liverpool have already started to rebuild their attack over the past few transfer windows, bringing in Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz. Another young forward in Darwin Nunez could see the Reds build an attacking front three that could serve the club for many more years into the future.

