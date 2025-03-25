Liverpool alerted by Harry Kane's release clause; leading transfer race as stance on PL return comes to light: Reports

Liverpool are leading the race to sign Harry Kane this summer, according to El Nacional. According to The Mirror, the English striker had a £67m release clause in his contract with Bayern Munich.

As Kane opted not to activate the option in the most recent transfer window, that clause will reportedly drop to £54m next January. Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs hot on his heels, along with Manchester United, while Tottenham Hotspur reportedly have a buyback clause in his deal.

The Reds are looking to upgrade their attack this summer amid the uncertainties surrounding the futures of Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez. 31-year-old Kane, interestingly, is just 47 behind Alan Shearer's Premier League record of 260 goals.

Speaking to Football Insider, former scout Mick Brown suggested that Liverpool would be the favorites to sign Kane if he becomes available this summer.

“He has his heart set on breaking Alan Shearer’s record. Coming back to the Premier League is the first step towards doing that, so I think he’ll be looking at his options in the summer. He would start for any of England’s top clubs, but can they afford his asking price and wages?" said Brown.

He continued:

“There’s been so much talk about it, and from what I hear he wants to come back to England. Man United are in for him, he’s been a long-term target there, but can they afford it?"

He concluded:

“The other option is Liverpool. They’re more financially stable and the manager wants to strengthen his attacking options this summer with a new centre-forward. There aren’t many better out there than Harry Kane, so I don’t doubt they’re interested. I think they’d be at the front of line for him if he did become available.”

Harry Kane left Spurs in the summer of 2023 to join Bayern Munich and has registered 76 goals from 82 games for the Bavarians so far.

Will Darwin Nunez leave Liverpool this summer?

Darwin Nunez will be the first player to leave Liverpool this summer, according to Football Insider. The Uruguayan striker has failed to convince since arriving at Anfield from Benfica in 2022.

Nunez has registered seven goals and seven assists from 40 goals across competitions this season, but only 17 of them have been starts. Slot is reportedly unimpressed by the 25-year-old and has already sanctioned his exit.

