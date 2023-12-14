Liverpool already in contact to sign 22-year-old French international who is also a target for Manchester United: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly made contact with Khephren Thuram and OGC Nice regarding a potential transfer for the midfielder, who is also on the list of Manchester United.

The Reds have been linked with Thuram for a while now. They were also interested in signing him in the summer but decided to move ahead with other players.

As per Calciomercato, Liverpool still hold an interest in the midfielder. They have even made contact with the Frenchman and Nice for a potential transfer. However, they will have to stave off interest from the likes of Manchester United and Juventus.

Thuram has been impressive for Nice since arriving from AS Monaco in 2019. He has made 150 appearances for them, registering eight goals and 11 assists as a central or defensive midfielder. His contract with Nice expires in 2025 and the French side are open to selling him for a decent fee.

Juventus registered a strong interest in Thuram but as per Tutto Juve, their financial condition might pull them down in the race for his signature. As per Transfermarkt, his market value is €40 million.

Meanwhile, Manchester United, who need a midfield overhaul, are also interested in signing the Frenchman. Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen, and Casemiro's futures are under speculation, leading to the Red Devils looking for reinforcements.

Liverpool, meanwhile, saw a big midfield overhaul in the summer following the departures of the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson. They signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo but are still looking to strengthen their squad.

Liverpool set to host a diffident Manchester United on Sunday

The Merseysiders sit atop the Premier League table with 11 wins, four draws, and one defeat in their six games. They are 10 points above their rivals and next opponent Manchester United, who are sixth.

Liverpool hammered the Red Devils 7-0 at Anfield last season. Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, and Mohamed Salah scored a brace each while Roberto Firmino also got on the scoresheet. However, United had the last laugh as they finished third in the league while Jurgen Klopp's side finished fifth.

This season, however, Manchester United have struggled, losing 12 of their first 24 games across competitions. They lost their last two games - 3-0 against Bournemouth in the league and 1-0 against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

Erik ten Hag's side have now been eliminated from the Champions League and EFL Cup this season. The clash against Liverpool will certainly be a big test for the Manchester giants.