Liverpool among three Premier League clubs interested in signing French wonderkid: Reports

According to a report by GFFN, Liverpool are set to compete with three other English sides for the signature of French wonderkid Rayan Cherki. The Lyon midfielder is one of the most talented players of his generation and could be brought in to strengthen the Anfield outfit ahead of the new season.

Cherki is a versatile attacking midfielder with the ability to deputize across the midfield and would be a fine signing to kickstart the Arne Slot era at the club. The midfielder has just one year left on his deal with his Ligue 1 side and could be available at a cut-price deal.

The 20-year-old made 33 appearances across the campaign for Lyon out of a possible 34 games and will not be a raw, inexperienced addition to any side he joins. He also bagged six goals and an assist in those games, taking 2.96 shots per 90 and averaging 0.26 respected assists to boot.

Trending

Transfermarkt values Cherki at €25 million, a reasonable fee for a player of his talent and caliber. Liverpool will have to act quickly if they want to sign Cherki, with Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United also reportedly keeping tabs on the player.

Arne Slot begins tenure as Liverpool boss

Liverpool have announced the appointment of Dutch manager Arne Slot as their new manager. In a statement posted by the English giants on Saturday, the 45-year-old was announced as the New Reds boss.

The statement on the club's official website read:

“Arne Slot today officially begins his role as Liverpool Football Club’s new head coach. He joined the Reds from Feyenoord and took up the reins following the departure of Jürgen Klopp. Slot will begin work with the squad when pre-season gets underway in July, with a three-game trip to the USA as part of the preparations for 2024-25."

"The Netherlands-born coach arrives after three highly successful seasons with Feyenoord, during which he led them to the league title in 2023 and was named Eredivisie Manager of the Year on two occasions. Details of his official unveiling as the club’s head coach will be confirmed via Liverpoolfc.com in due course."

The Dutch manager will hope he can lead The Reds to success like he did his previous club. He takes over following the departure of former manager Jurgen Klopp who departed after nine years at the club.