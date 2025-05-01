Liverpool and Arsenal interested in signing 27-year-old Celtic star: Reports

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly battling to sign Celtic star Daizen Maeda. The two Premier League sides are keen on luring the Japanese star, who has not signed a new deal at the Scottish club.

As per a report in TBR Football, Maeda has Arsenal and Liverpool chasing him this summer. Chelsea and Tottenham are also keeping tabs on the Celtic star whose contract expires in 2027.

The Gunners and the Reds are looking to sign a left-winger this summer and see the Japanese star as an ideal player. They believe that he can replicate his Scottish Premiership form in the Premier League and get them more goals in matches.

He has left the door open for an exit from the Scottish giants and stated that he was not thinking about his long-term future at the club. He said via TBR Football:

“Well, I’m not sure. That’s a difficult question. While I’m here, I always want to fight and play for Celtic. I want to keep focusing and playing for the team.”

Maeda has played 154 matches for Celtic since joining from Yokohama F. Marinos. He has notched 62 goals in his spell with the Scottish side, while assisting 27 times.

Aston Villa, Brentford, Fulham, Crystal Palace, West Ham United, and Leeds United are also said to be keeping tabs on the 27-year-old star.

Liverpool skipper expecting big transfer window after the club beat Arsenal to PL title

Virgil van Dijk spoke to Dutch outlet AD last week and claimed that Liverpool were ambitious and were planning big things in the summer. He revealed that the club's plans look good and they are pushing to get things done as they want to win more trophies.

He said via Liverpool.com:

“In my opinion, the story is not yet finished. The club is very ambitious, the plans for this summer sound good. There is still a lot to achieve here. Whatever is going to happen with players coming or leaving, I think this is going to be a very important summer for the club. I am convinced that the club management see it that way too – and we have to trust that they are going to do that in a good way, so that we can also play for prizes in the coming years.”

Liverpool have sealed the Premier League title – their 20th top-flight title, matching the record of Manchester United. Arsenal are 2nd once again, and if they finish in that position, it would be a hat-trick of runner-up spots in the league for Mikel Arteta.

