Liverpool and Arsenal set to join race to sign 24-year-old PL defender in the summer transfer window: Reports

Liverpool and Arsenal are both reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. The England international has garnered interest from numerous top clubs and could make a move in the summer.

As per The Guardian journalist Ed Aarons, Tottenham Hotspur had made a huge bid worth £70 million for Guehi on February 2. Crystal Palace rejected it as with just one day remaining in the window, a replacement would've been hard to find. However, Spurs could look to make another attempt in the summer.

As per Football Insider, Arsenal and Liverpool are also interested in signing Guehi in the summer. The Reds parted ways with Joel Matip last summer but didn't replace him. Jarell Quansah has failed to make a big impact and Liverpool are looking to reinforce their defense.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are looking to part ways with Jakub Kiwior and find an able competition for William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes. Newcastle United are also interested in signing Guehi and also had bids rejected by Palace last summer.

Guehi joined the Eagles from Chelsea in the summer of 2021 and has impressed since. He's made 139 appearances for them, registering eight goals and three assists, and is also their captain. His contract, though, expires in 2026 and he's likely to leave Selhurst Park in the summer.

Arsenal and Liverpool record big wins as they battle for Premier League title

The Merseysiders have been in excellent form under Arne Slot this summer. They lead the Premier League table and finished atop the UEFA Champions League league stage. They sit six points above Arsenal in the English top-flight with a game in hand.

On the weekend, both sides faced tough challenges. Liverpool faced in-form Bournemouth away at the Vitality Stadium while the Gunners hosted Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium. The Merseysiders won 2-0 courtesy of a brace from Mohamed Salah to end Bournemouth's 11-game unbeaten run.

Arsenal, meanwhile, hammered Manchester City 5-1. Martin Odegaard opened the scoring in the second minute. Erling Haaland equalised in the 55th minute but Thomas Partey made it 2-1 a minute later. Myles Lewis-Skelly (62'), Kai Havertz (76'), and Ethan Nwaneri (90+3') also scored for the hosts.

Both sides will now move to Carabao Cup semi-finals second leg as they both look to overturn deficits. The Gunners will face Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Wednesday as they trail 2-0 after the first leg. Liverpool, meanwhile, will host Tottenham at Anfield a day later and trail 1-0 in the tie.

