Liverpool and Arsenal target puts in a transfer request - Reports

Liverpool and Arsenal target Yves Bissouma has requested to leave Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.

The midfielder is attracting interest from Manchester City as well, but Liverpool and Arsenal are said to be the more serious contenders for his signature.

Bissouma has put in some consistent displays in central midfield for the Seagulls and is being seen as the player to add more steel to the Arsenal midfield.

Liverpool, on the other hand, will have to replace Georginio Wijnaldum this summer, and have been linked with a swoop for Bissouma.

Yves Bissouma has asked to be allowed to leave Brighton at the end of the season. They've valued him at £30m [Times] https://t.co/mY9OYqvl7W — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) May 9, 2021

The Malian’s contract with Brighton runs until 2023, and with interest from several top clubs, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Seagulls demand a steep fee to let him leave.

According to the Times, Brighton are looking for a fee of at least £30million, and stand to make a good profit on the player who was signed for around £15million in 2018.

Liverpool and Arsenal in the running to sign Bissouma

Bissouma will fancy his chances of playing regularly for Liverpool and Arsenal. While Arsenal’s midfielder options have often flattered to deceive, Liverpool have had injury issues and see Bissouma as the ideal box-to-box option.

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita was supposed to be the box-to-box player they wanted, but he has had an injury-ravaged spell at Anfield.

With Bissouma they may not score a lot of goals, but his drive and tenacity from midfield will be crucial additions to the Liverpool midfield that tends to focus more on pressing and protecting the back four off the ball.

Jurgen Klopp has been 'personally researching' Yves Bissouma's character, reports claim #LFChttps://t.co/OEBSZOLxsC — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 9, 2021

Arsenal signed Thomas Partey last summer, but it’s clear that they need more drive and tenacity in midfield to push the teams above them in the league.

The Gunners might, however, struggle to compete with Liverpool to sign Bissouma if they fail to get European football in the final few weeks of the season.

Liverpool are right on the coattails of Leicester City in the Premier League as the race for the final Champions League spot heats up. Signing Bissouma will be a lot easier if they make it to the Champions League for a fifth year running.