Liverpool and Arsenal want to sign Bayern Munich attacker whose contract expires in summer 2025: Reports

According to Fichajes, Liverpool and Arsenal, along with Tottenham Hotspur, are keeping tabs on Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane.

The Germany international, a crucial player for the Bavarians, will see his contract run out at the end of the 2024-25 season. Sane's future at Bayern, though, becomes increasingly doubtful by the day.

Liverpool are courting the ex-Manchester City star to fill the void left by Mohamed Salah's potential departure. The Egyptian has been attracting heavy interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are also keen on Sane as Mikel Arteta wants to provide competition to Bukayo Saka on the right hand side of the field.

Tottenham, on the other hand, want to be competing for the Premier League title next season. Ange Postecoglu has reportedly identified Sane as a player who can bolster the team's prowess in the attack.

Sane joined Bayern Munich from Manchester City in 2020 for a reported €49 million fee. The Schalke academy product has made 159 appearances for the Bavarians, scoring 47 goals and providing 48 assists. This season, the 28-year-old has played 26 matches across competitions, scoring nine and setting up 11 goals.

Blessed with speed and mazy dribbling, Sane previously had a stint in the Premier League with Manchester City. He scored 39 goals and provided 46 assists in 136 games for the Cityzens.

A return to the Premier League might be on the cards for Sane. Given his talent and ability, he could be a valuable addition to top teams.

Bayern Munich interested in Liverpool and Arsenal target Kieran Trippier

According to Football365, Bayern Munich want Newcastle United full-back Kieran Trippier, who is also a target for Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool.

According to the report, the Toons would look to part ways with the reliable right-back if Bayern can shell out £12.9 million. The Telegraph, however, reported that the Magpies want to hold on to Trippier this month.

33-year-old Trippier joined the Magpies back in January 2022 and has since made 81 appearances for the club, scoring three goals and providing 18 assists. This season, Trippier has set up eight goals in 28 appearances across competitions.