Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah attracting interest from another club after Al-Ittihad approach last summer: Reports

Al-Hilal have reportedly joined the battle to sign Mohamed Salah from Liverpool. They are going head-to-head with Al-Ittihad, who also tried to sign the Egyptian in the summer of 2023 but had their bid rejected.

As per a report in Fichajes.net, Al-Hilal are now readying a move for the Liverpool star after they failed to land Kylian Mbappe. The Saudi Pro League side wanted the Frenchman from Paris Saint-Germain and launched a €300 million bid, but the striker rejected the move.

They signed Neymar from the Ligue1 side, but the Brazilian suffered an ACL injury and is ruled out for the rest of the season. They are keen on continuing their squad build and see Salah as the one who can make the team better.

Salah hasn't decided on his Liverpool future but was not interested in leaving last summer. However, the report claims he is open to leaving at the end of the season and will listen to offers. His contract expires in 2025.

Liverpool manager not happy with Mohamed Salah to Saudi Arabia questions

Jurgen Klopp wasn't happy with questions from the media regarding the future of Mohamed Salah in the summer. He spoke openly about the bids for the Liverpool star earlier in the summer and said (via BBC):

"I never had any doubt about his (Salah's) commitment to this club. You can't imagine how much fuss the world has made but how calm we are with it. He is our player and wants to play here."

Klopp added:

"He didn't tell me, but he didn't have to. He speaks with his training and performances and behaviour. We had meetings this week, and the meetings were not about what we did in the past; it was about what we will do in the future.

"Mo was with the players' (leadership) committee and had his moments where he was talking and it was nothing like 'by the way, this is only until next week' or whatever. Mo doesn't have to come into my office and tell me, 'By the way, boss... (I'm not going)'."

However, when quizzed about the same after the window was shut, Klopp didn't like the approach and said:

"You are kidding me, yeah? A week after we close the transfer window, you ask about the January transfer window? Obviously, you can't wait until December to ask these questions? We will see what happens. Until then, I'm not worried in this moment. I didn't even think about it until you opened that wound again. No, I'm not worried."

Sky Sports have reported that Al-Ittihad had offered over £100 million to sign Salah from Liverpool. They were expected to return with a bigger offer but didn't make it as they were happy to wait until the end of the season.