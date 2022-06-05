Liverpool attacker promised a move to European giants on a free transfer in 2023: Reports

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has reportedly been promised a move to Barcelona next summer, which could be why he is yet to sign a new deal at Anfield.

The contract saga surrounding Salah, 29, has been making headlines ever since Fabrizio Romano reported that the Egyptian had rejected a new offer last year.

Salah has been a huge hit at Liverpool since joining from AS Roma in 2017 for £37.8 million. He ended this current season as the joint Premier League top scorer, sharing the Golden Boot with Son Heung-min with 23 strikes each.

Despite signs pointing towards Salah wanting to remain at the Reds, Barcelona seem to have come into the equation.

According to the Mirror, Barca have told the Reds frontman that he can join their influx of world superstars come next summer on a free transfer.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Barcelona have told Mo Salah they will try and sign him in 2023 on a free transfer. That is one of the reasons he has not signed a new deal at Liverpool yet.



(Source: Daily Mirror) Barcelona have told Mo Salah they will try and sign him in 2023 on a free transfer. That is one of the reasons he has not signed a new deal at Liverpool yet.(Source: Daily Mirror) 🚨 Barcelona have told Mo Salah they will try and sign him in 2023 on a free transfer. That is one of the reasons he has not signed a new deal at Liverpool yet. (Source: Daily Mirror) https://t.co/3MW6EWbZJD

The club's new £235 million sponsorship with Spotify has improved the club's transfer business as they look to respond to Real Madrid's hugely successful season.

It's believed that Barcelona's interest in taking Salah on as a free agent next summer is why he is yet to sign a new deal with Liverpool.

The Reds are weighing up whether to allow Salah to leave on a free next summer or to cash in on their talisman. They are already set to lose Sadio Mane, who seems to be heading towards Bayern Munich.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



He’s ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds - it will be confirmed to the club.



FC Bayern are strong contenders - but it’s still open and not completed as Sadio wanted to wait for the final. Sadio Mané has decided to leave Liverpool this summerHe’s ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds - it will be confirmed to the club.FC Bayern are strong contenders - but it’s still open and not completed as Sadio wanted to wait for the final. Sadio Mané has decided to leave Liverpool this summer 🚨🔴 #LFC He’s ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds - it will be confirmed to the club.FC Bayern are strong contenders - but it’s still open and not completed as Sadio wanted to wait for the final. https://t.co/hr6R5NmuZ0

The Senegalese forward's deal with Jurgen Klopp's side runs until next summer but he has reportedly told teammates he will leave this summer (per Mirror).

Hence, Liverpool are at risk of losing two of their main men, who have been pillars of their success under Klopp. The pair were instrumental in the side's first ever Premier League success in 2020 alongside their Champions League win in 2019.

Barcelona move for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah would give him the chance to seek revenge

Real Madrid have been Mohamed Salah's kryptonite

Liverpool suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid on May 28, having been tipped as slight favorites.

They were certainly the underdogs heading into the Champions League final in 2018 against Madrid.

During that final, Mohamed Salah incurred a shoulder injury at the hands of then-Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos. The Reds eventually lost 3-1 with many attributing the loss to Salah's first-half injury.

The 29-year-old had spoken of how he was seeking revenge for that ill-fated night on May 28 in Paris.

Mohamed Salah @MoSalah I cannot express in words how much we wanted to bring that trophy back to Liverpool but in the end we couldn’t. I cannot thank the fans enough for your support. It has been a very long season but a part of me wishes the next one starts again tomorrow. I cannot express in words how much we wanted to bring that trophy back to Liverpool but in the end we couldn’t. I cannot thank the fans enough for your support. It has been a very long season but a part of me wishes the next one starts again tomorrow. https://t.co/6ECyIL0AHN

But Los Blancos would prove too much to handle with Salah and Co. unable to break past Madrid's stern defense.

A move to Barcelona next summer would give Salah the opportunity to avenge two agonizing final defeats on a regular basis in La Liga, giving El Clasico another intriguing layer.

