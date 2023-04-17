Liverpool attacker Roberto Firmino attracting interest from European giants: Reports

Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino on a free transfer this summer.

Firmino, 31, has been a crucial part of Jurgen Klopp's gegenpressing system since arriving from Hoffenheim for £29 million in 2015. He has helped the Reds lift one Premier League title and one UEFA Champions League crown.

A technical operator blessed with flair and dribbling, the 55-cap Brazil international is set to leave Anfield after running down his contract this summer. He has drawn interest from a host of European and Saudi Arabian clubs.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



Firmino has already been approached by two clubs. No decision made yet. Roberto Firmino confirms: “I’ve been praying a lot for God to keep me and help me in this process of leaving. I will do my best for Liverpool until the end”Firmino has already been approached by two clubs. No decision made yet. Roberto Firmino confirms: “I’ve been praying a lot for God to keep me and help me in this process of leaving. I will do my best for Liverpool until the end” 🔴 #LFCFirmino has already been approached by two clubs. No decision made yet. https://t.co/A2Pg7iw213

According to GOAL, Inter Milan have identified Firmino as an ideal addition to their ranks in the upcoming summer transfer window. They are uninterested in holding talks with Chelsea regarding a permanent deal for Romelu Lukaku.

Should Firmino join the Nerazzurri this summer, he would become a regular starter in Simone Inzaghi's two-man offensive setup alongside Lautaro Martinez. Owing to Edin Dzeko's increasing age and Joaquin Correa's poor form, Firmino is expected to find a place higher up in the pecking order at the San Siro Stadium.

Speaking to Football Insider, agent Roger Wittmann shed light on Firmino's choice to leave Liverpool. He said:

"This was not the easiest decision for the boy. It took a long time to make his decision along with the family and the decision was with love.

"Roberto is a peaceful man and said, 'I've had my time but it's time to go. Liverpool was the biggest, greatest, most successful time of my life together with the manager, together with my colleagues, together with all of them'. It was an unbelievable journey."

Overall, Firmino has scored 109 goals and laid out 79 assists in 359 games for the Merseyside outfit.

Liverpool FC @LFC A special moment for Bobby in front of the Kop A special moment for Bobby in front of the Kop ❤️ https://t.co/XgKhZ0Tfga

Ibrahima Konate backs Liverpool to bounce back after sub-par campaign

During an interview with ECHO, Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate was asked if it would be tough for his club to bounce back into form next campaign. He replied:

"It will be just the opposite. It will be almost an even bigger motivation – super motivated. Let's say we are unfortunate not to quite make it into the top four and get in the Champions League, but that still leaves us with two massive things to go for – the league and the Europa League which we might be taking part in."

The Reds are currently in eighth spot in the 2022-23 Premier League table, with 44 points from 29 games.

Poll : 0 votes