Liverpool attempting to finalise deal to sign PL star, rival club to demand £45m fee: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly attempting to finalize an agreement with Bournemouth for the signature of Milos Kerkez as they look to strengthen their defensive department for next season. The Reds had a remarkable 2024-25 campaign, as they won the Premier League in Arne Slot’s first season in charge.

Kerkez, who has impressed since joining Bournemouth from AZ Alkmaar in 2023, has been on Liverpool’s transfer radar since last summer. The 21-year-old was a key player for the Cherries in the 2024-25 Premier League campaign, starting every match for the club. He is renowned for his versatility, aggressive defending, and quick runs.

After Trent Alexander-Arnold's move to Real Madrid was confirmed, the Reds confirmed the arrival of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen and are looking for further defensive reinforcements.

According to The Guardian, Liverpool are attempting to reach a final agreement with Bournemouth for the transfer of Milos Kerkez. The Hungarian defender has agreed to personal terms with the Premier League champions, but the Cherries are demanding £45 million for the player.

It is believed that Kerkez’s arrival at Anfield could lead to the exit of Kostas Tsimikas. The latter has been linked with an exit from the club amid a lack of game time. Richard Hughes, who is currently the Reds’ sporting director, was the technical director at Bournemouth when Kerkez was signed from AZ Alkmaar. He is said to be leading talks with his former employers.

Liverpool puzzled by Luis Diaz exit rumors amid interest from Barcelona – Reports

Luis Diaz has been linked with an exit from Anfield, and Barcelona are said to be one of the clubs courting his services. He was a key player in Arne Slot’s side that won the 2024-25 Premier League, scoring 17 goals and providing eight assists in 50 appearances across competitions.

Recent reports claimed Diaz and his camp had agreed to personal terms with Barcelona. But as per The Times, Liverpool are perplexed by the noise surrounding the 28-year-old, as they are yet to receive any official offers from Barcelona or any of his suitors.

The report adds that Liverpool have no plans to open talks with Diaz regarding a contract extension. Diaz has two years left on his Anfield contract, and his market value is €70 million, as per Transfermarkt.

