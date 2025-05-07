Liverpool ready to sell 28-year-old star as they eye up PL star as potential replacement: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly considering parting ways with Kostas Tsimikas in the upcoming transfer window. Tsimikas, who joined Liverpool from Olympiacos in 2020, has deputized for Andy Robertson over the last five seasons.
Tsimikas has continued to find game time hard to come by, as he has made just 28 appearances for the Reds this season across competitions. He has started eight games in the Premier League in the ongoing campaign.
Robertson, who has remained the first choice left-back for the Merseyside club, is gradually approaching the twilight of his career. The Scottish defender turned 31 in March, and Tsimikas, who has often deputized in his absence, will turn 29 on May 12.
Recent reports have claimed that the Reds are gearing up for a summer of intense transfer activity. According to Football Insider, Liverpool are ready to sell Kostas Tsimikas this summer as they do not view him as a long-term replacement for Robertson.
The report added that the Reds have their eyes set on Bournemouth left back Milos Kerkez as an apt replacement for the aging Robertson. Kerkez is just 21, and he has been exceptional for the Cherries this season.
However, his current contract with Bournemouth will expire in 2028, and his current market value is €35 million, as per Transfermarkt.
Liverpool have three strikers on their transfer list ahead of summer move – Reports
Apart from the left-back position, Arne Slot's side are keen on signing a new center-forward this summer. Their current forwards, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez, have combined for just 16 goals across all competitions.
Nunez has been linked with an exit from Anfield at the end of the season, with reports suggesting that he is attracting interest from Saudi Pro League clubs.
According to talkSPORT, Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko, and Victor Osimhen are all contenders to lead the line at Anfield next season. The trio are all doing exceptionally well at their current clubs. Gyokeres has scored 38 goals in the Liga Portugal for Sporting CP this season, and he currently leads the race for the European Golden Shoe.
Sesko, who currently plays for RB Leipzig, has scored 21 goals in 43 appearances across competitions for the Bundesliga club, while Osimhen is the top scorer in the Turkish top-flight with 24 goals to his name.