Liverpool to bag sizeable profit from forgotten man's sale: Reports

Scottish Championship club Rangers have agreed a £4 million deal for Liverpool defender Ben Davies, according to Paul Joyce of The Times.

It has been evident for a while that Davies will part ways with Liverpool this summer. Many clubs have been credited with an interest in the defender, while the Reds have been holding out for a £4 million package for him.

Championship duo Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City were said to be among the clubs keen on Davies. However, it appears Rangers have emerged victorious in the race to sign the 26-year-old.

Davies will move to the Scottish Championship club for a deal worth up to £4 million, according to the aforementioned source. The Reds will be pleased with the business as their asking price has been met.

According to John Percy of The Daily Telegraph, the Englishman will have his medical with the Gers in the coming days. If everything goes according to plan, he will be the Ibrox outfit's sixth signing of the summer.

Liverpool signed Davies from Championship club Preston North End during an injury crisis in 2021. The Reds paid the Lilywhites a sum of £500,000 up front, but the deal was worth £1.6 million in total.

However, the Merseyside-based club ended up not using the centre-back, who is yet to make an appearance for the team. He then joined Sheffield United on loan for £500,000 last summer.

Liverpool were due to receive another £500,000 if Sheffield United earned Premier League promotion. The Blades, though, lost to Nottingham Forest in the Championship playoff semi-finals.

It is unclear whether Jurgen Klopp's side have paid the full £1.6 million to Preston. Regardless, they are set to bag a sizeable profit from the central defender's sale to Rangers this summer.

Preston had inserted a 20% sell-on clause in their agreement with the Reds in 2021. The Lilywhites are thus in line for a cash windfall as well.

Liverpool benefit from Manchester United's deal for Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United confirmed that they have reached an agreement to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax earlier today. They have shook hands with the Eredivisie giants over a deal worth £57 million.

Ajax have acted quickly to bring in a replacement for Martinez, with Rangers defender Calvin Bassey identified as the ideal candidate. The Dutch club have agreed a deal worth over £20 million with the Gers for the Nigerian.

Bassey's imminent transfer to Ajax has allowed Rangers to step up their efforts to sign Davies from Liverpool.

