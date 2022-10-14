Liverpool and Barcelona already keeping tabs on midfielder who has been brilliant in the UCL this season - Reports 

Liverpool and Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

According to O Jogo (as per Sport Witness), the two European heavyweights are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old. Fernandez has been a revelation this season following his arrival from River Plate over the summer and has impressed with his displays as a box-to-box midfielder.

He has already made 17 appearances in all competitions this season, including four in Benfica's impressive Champions League campaign. The tenacious South American has already scored thrice for his new club while also earning his senior Argentina debut in the most recent international break.

Liverpool are in desperate need of a top-class central midfielder, especially with the current midfield situation at the club.

Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner are all in their 30s while many are questioning why the Merseysiders didn't invest in a midfielder over the summer. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita also continue to remain on the sidelines due to long-term injuries.

The Reds have been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham but Fernandez would be an outstanding alternative. Barcelona have plenty of options in central midfield. However, the future of Frenkie de Jong has been a constant source of speculation.

Liverpool legend claims Barcelona icon Lionel Messi was 'very provocative'

Jerzy Dudek has revealed what it was like to play against Barcelona when he was at Real Madrid. The former Poland shot-stopper is best remembered for his heroics in the 2005 Champions League victory when he helped Liverpool claim a historic fifth triumph.

Dudek then signed for Real Madrid where he was predominantly used as a backup to Iker Casillas. With El Classico coming up, Dudek was asked by Italian outlet Il Posticipo for his memories of what it was like to come up against the likes of Messi.

The former shot-stopper was less than complimentary about the legendary Argentinean forward, accusing him and his Barca teammates of going out of their way to irritate the opposition. Dudek stated (as per The Liverpool Echo):

“He (Messi) was very provocative, as were Barcelona and their manager Pep Guardiola. They were always ready to annoy you and many times they managed it perfectly."

“I've seen and listened to Messi saying very rude things to Pepe and Ramos that you can't even think about. Imagine what can come out of the mouth of a person who seems so calm and friendly."

