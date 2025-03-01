Liverpool and Barcelona to challenge Arsenal in race to sign 30-year-old free agent - Reports

Liverpool and Barcelona are reportedly set to challenge Arsenal for the signature of Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich. As reported by The Sun, the aforementioned three clubs are all eyeing the 30-year-old on a free transfer this summer.

Kimmich's current deal at the Allianz Arena expires this summer and it is understood that renewal talks have reached a dead end. The Germany international has been free to to talk to foreign clubs since January regarding a pre-contract and there have been plenty of suitors.

Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool are both believed to be keen on the creative footballer who can play either at right-back or as a number six. Meanwhile Hansi Flick, who worked with Kimmich at Bayern Munich and Germany, is also believed to be keen on a reunion.

Arsenal are seemingly about to lose both Jorginho and Thomas Partey this summer with their contracts expiring. They already have a deal for Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad lined up but are reportedly also keen on Kimmich.

Liverpool, on the other hand, could also do with reinforcements with Trent Alexander-Arnold potentially moving to Real Madrid on a free transfer. Kimmich could be a like-for-like replacement for the England international owing to his unique skillset.

Barcelona are also long-term admirers of the 30-year-old and their admiration has only intensified after Flick's arrival. Due to the Catalan giants' financial struggles, snapping up a world-class player of Kimmich's caliber would be a wise investment.

Kimmich has been a key player for Bayern Munich since joining the Bavarian giants in 2015 from RB Leipzig. He has scored 43 goals and provided 114 assists in 426 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, winning 20 trophies in the process.

Arsenal ready to make a move for Barcelona star wanted by Liverpool - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly plotting a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer. As reportedly by TBR Football, the Gunners face strong competition from Liverpool for the Dutchman's signature.

Barcelona are reportedly open to letting De Jong depart this summer with the options they have at their disposal. The 27-year-old has his current deal at Camp Nou expiring in 2026 and is also reportedly open to a new challenge.

Expectations were massive from De Jong when he joined Barca in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth reported €75 million. However, he has not really been able to establish himself as one of the best midfielders in world football.

The Liverpool and Arsenal target has made 239 appearances for the Blaugrana to date scoring 19 goals and providing 22 assists. He has won four trophies during his time at the club including one LaLiga title.

