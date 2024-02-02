Liverpool could beat Manchester City to £60 million signing if Xabi Alonso is appointed: Reports

Liverpool could allegedly beat Premier League champions Manchester City in their pursuit of Florian Wirtz if Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is named as the Reds' new boss.

Earlier last week, Jurgen Klopp shocked the world after confirming that he is set to leave the Merseyside club at the end of the 2023-24 campaign. In the aftermath of the news, Alonso has reportedly emerged as one of the leading candidates to step in the German's place.

Alonso, who helped Liverpool lift four trophies as a player between 2004 and 2009, has turned a lot of heads with his brilliant management this season. He has guided Leverkusen to 24 wins and four draws in 28 games, scoring 85 goals and shipping just 20 in the process.

Now, according to Fichajes.net, Liverpool could leapfrog other clubs in the transfer race to sign Wirtz if Alonso is appointed as their new boss next season. They could launch a permanent move worth £60 million to reunite the German with his current manager at Anfield.

However, Leverkusen are believed to be determined to keep hold of their 20-year-old midfielder in the summer transfer window. Despite Alonso's potential presence, they could attempt to strike a hard bargain.

Meanwhile, Manchester City could also try to snap up Wirtz ahead of the 2024-25 season. They are believed to be admirers of the right-footed player but are unlikely to sign him this winter, as per The Athletic.

Wirtz, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2027, has been in great form this season. He has registered eight goals and 12 assists in 26 matches across all competitions, operating in a 3-4-2-1 setup.

Jurgen Klopp reveals what assistant Pepijn Lijnders told him about Liverpool defender

Earlier on Wednesday (January 31), Reds star Conor Bradley stole the show in his club's 4-1 Premier League home victory over Chelsea. He registered one goal and two assists in his 68 minutes of action.

At a post-match press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was queried if he knew how good the 20-year-old was prior to the Reds' recent outing. He replied (h/t Liverpoolfc.com):

"Yeah, I know it for a while because in the left ear is [assistant manager] Pepijn Lijnders and in the right ear is [elite development coach] Vitor Matos. I remember Pep sat in my office and said, 'I'd put both hands in fire for him!' I loved him from the first day, I didn't need a lot of convincing."

Bradley, 20, has scored one goal and contributed five assists in nine games across all competitions for the Merseyside outfit this season.