Liverpool begin efforts to sign 29-year-old star linked to Barcelona and Real Madrid: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly commenced negotiating with Bayern Munich over the possible transfer of Joshua Kimmich, according to a report by Fichajes.net. The German international has previously been linked with La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Since joining Bayern from Stuttgart for a reported €8.50 million in July 2015, Kimmich has proven to be a leader. The 29-year-old is best known for his versatility and ability to create chances in attack.

Despite recent exit rumors, Kimmich has shown glimpses of his brilliance on the pitch for Bayern this season. In 25 games across competitions, Kimmich has scored one goal and registered six assists.

Kimmich is primarily a defensive midfielder but could also play as a right-back and central midfielder. When carefully evaluated, the defensive midfield position is one that the Reds have been looking to strengthen. Thus, Kimmich's presence could help enhance the depth of the position. Meanwhile, he could also replace Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, who has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Kimmich's contract at Bayern also expires in the summer and he's yet to pen a new deal. The Reds could sign him as a free agent in the coming months, a win-win situation for them.

"It's so difficult to score against teams that play in a low block" - Liverpool's manager on Premier League draw against Nottingham Forest

Arne Slot has claimed it's difficult to get past teams that employ the low-block tactic in defense. His comments came after the Reds were held to a 1-1 Premier League draw against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, January 14.

In a post-match conference, Slot said (via Sky Sports News):

"It's so difficult to score against teams that play in a low block."

Forest broke the deadlock through Chris Wood in the eighth minute. In the 66th minute, Diogo Jota made it 1-1 after receiving a pass from Konstantinos Tsimikas.

While Liverpool are still the Premier League leaders with 47 points from 20 games, Nottingham Forest are second with 41 points from 21 games.

The Reds will take on Brentford in their next Premier League game on Saturday, January 18.

