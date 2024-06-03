Liverpool begin negotiations to sign €30m-rated son of legendary French footballer: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly begun talks to sign OGC Nice star Khephren Thuram, who has a €30 million valuation. The Reds are keen on signing the Frenchman to bolster their midfield this summer.

As per a report in TuttoJuve, Lilian Thuram's son could be heading to Liverpool this summer. They have reported that the Reds have begun talks with the Ligue 1 side, and the midfielder is keen on joining them.

Thiago Alcantara left Anfield at the end of the 2022/23 season following the expiry of his contract. The Italian report claims that the Frenchman is seen as the direct replacement for the Spaniard.

Thuram was a target for the Reds last summer as well, but they were priced out of a move. However, things have changed now and the move is back on for a cut-price.

Thuram played 27 matches in Ligue 1 for Nice last season as a defensive midfielder. The Reds got Wataru Endo in the same position last summer after Moises Caicedo rejected a move to Anfield despite a league-record bid.

Liverpool star wants Khephren Thuram at Anfield

Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate has already shared his thoughts on Khephren Thuram and has urged the midfielder to make the move to Anfield. Speaking to RMC Sport last summer, the Liverpool defender said:

"I would be very happy for him [Thuram] to come to Liverpool and I would take him under my wing and I would do everything for him to progress and become the player he wants to become. Khephren is like my little brother, he's someone I saw growing up.

"I was with his big brother [France "international Marcus] in the training centre, but I saw him grow. I saw him perform and progress at a level… it was incredible. Even when he came to the France team for his first selection. I saw him at the training and I was really surprised by his size and his technical ease."

He added:

"When I was in Leipzig and I signed for L'pool, many people said that it was too early, that it was not the right choice. In the end, I proved all these people wrong, so you shouldn't listen to people.

"If Khephren has the opportunity to come to a club like Liverpool, I think he will be surprised the enthusiasm that will come behind him. It's up to him to work. He's still very young, but he has an incredible margin for improvement, so I'm confident."

Apart from Thuram, the Reds have been linked with a move for Bruno Guimaraes too, but the Newcastle United star is also a target for Arsenal and Manchester City.